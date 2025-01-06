Hakeem Jeffries Accidentally Calls on Dems to 'Fart Hard' for Freedom, And the Memes Are Hilarious

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries already made enough bad news off of his speech to open the 119th Congress, where he said there were no “election deniers” on the Democratic side of the aisle, only to be reminded that there were plenty of “election deniers” over there — including Jeffries himself. Whoops.

But let’s not talk about that. We’re not about negativity here. Let’s look at one of Jeffries’ pledges to America: how his party would fight hard for people’s freedom to vote.

Or, if they didn’t fight hard, how they’d put up a bit of a stink about it.

Yes, in case you missed it: In one of the funnier clips from a dreadfully dumb speech, Jeffries accidentally pledged to “fart hard” for people’s “freedom to vote” — something which inspired more than a few memes.

Jeffries: “We will fart hard for the freedom to vote.” pic.twitter.com/KtWqEasvZr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2025

Yikes. One of the funnier comments was one that used the event to call Jeffries “Temu Obama,” a reference to the former president and the online Chinese budget marketplace that specializes in ripoff merchandise of dodgy quality.

I’m dying 🤣 Temu Obama “We will fart hard, er fight hard for the freedom to vote.” pic.twitter.com/gwe8daRxVG — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 3, 2025

And then there were the AI images:

Heck, the possibilities are endless! Dare we say high-concept comedy?

I heard Jeffries is vacating his congress to pursue an acting career. pic.twitter.com/NQdhhalTI9 — End The TDS Lunacy 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) January 3, 2025

Or how about a platinum EDM album?

We will fart hard remix by me. I mean, I had to! pic.twitter.com/5tPpGHbs0p — zuda (@zudasworld) January 3, 2025

And then there were the references to California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who did the same thing five or so years ago:

Eric’s pause & slight lunge forward during fart suggests it’s him, not Chris. But who knows…. — Jodie 💙 (@JodieHMoss) November 19, 2019

Some people definitely saw the similarities:

Eric Swalwell approves this message. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 3, 2025

You know who else farts hard? This guy 😂😭🦆 💨 pic.twitter.com/qNsm4pVI1f — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) January 3, 2025

The point is, something reeks in the Democratic Party. And if it’s not the platform or the ideals, it’s the individuals themselves.

Thank you, folks. I’ll be here all weekend. Try the salmon!

Beneath the jokes, however, lies a serious point: Hakeem Jeffries succeeded Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic leader, and “Temu Obama” may well get the speaker’s gavel depending on how the 2026 midterms go. If he can’t even get this one right, how can we trust him to get anything right?

