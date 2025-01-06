Share
Commentary
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries peaks on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Commentary
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries peaks on the first day of the 119th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries Accidentally Calls on Dems to 'Fart Hard' for Freedom, And the Memes Are Hilarious

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 6, 2025 at 7:32am
Share

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries already made enough bad news off of his speech to open the 119th Congress, where he said there were no “election deniers” on the Democratic side of the aisle, only to be reminded that there were plenty of “election deniers” over there — including Jeffries himself. Whoops.

But let’s not talk about that. We’re not about negativity here. Let’s look at one of Jeffries’ pledges to America: how his party would fight hard for people’s freedom to vote.

Or, if they didn’t fight hard, how they’d put up a bit of a stink about it.

Yes, in case you missed it: In one of the funnier clips from a dreadfully dumb speech, Jeffries accidentally pledged to “fart hard” for people’s “freedom to vote” — something which inspired more than a few memes.

Yikes. One of the funnier comments was one that used the event to call Jeffries “Temu Obama,” a reference to the former president and the online Chinese budget marketplace that specializes in ripoff merchandise of dodgy quality.

Ultimately will Hakeem Jeffries be more or less dangerous to the country than Nancy Pelosi?

And then there were the AI images:

Related:
Hakeem Jeffries Says 'There Are No Election Deniers on Our Side' but Immediately Learns That Isn't the Case

Heck, the possibilities are endless! Dare we say high-concept comedy?

Or how about a platinum EDM album?

And then there were the references to California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who did the same thing five or so years ago:

Some people definitely saw the similarities:

The point is, something reeks in the Democratic Party. And if it’s not the platform or the ideals, it’s the individuals themselves.

Thank you, folks. I’ll be here all weekend. Try the salmon!

Beneath the jokes, however, lies a serious point: Hakeem Jeffries succeeded Nancy Pelosi as the Democratic leader, and “Temu Obama” may well get the speaker’s gavel depending on how the 2026 midterms go. If he can’t even get this one right, how can we trust him to get anything right?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Hakeem Jeffries Accidentally Calls on Dems to 'Fart Hard' for Freedom, And the Memes Are Hilarious
Bus Passes Special Needs Woman Stranded in the Rain, Deputy Rolls By and Doesn't Hesitate to Act
Celebrity Goes Off on Deputy and Pays the Price, Even the Sergeant Tells Him There's Nothing He Can Do
Hakeem Jeffries Says 'There Are No Election Deniers on Our Side' but Immediately Learns That Isn't the Case
Details of Cybertruck Bomber's Alleged Manifesto: WH Strike Possible, Mass Conspiracy, China Poised to Devastate Targets on Eastern Seaboard
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation