You’ve got to hand it to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: He’s not a man who lets reality or self-awareness get in his way.

On Friday, the new 119th Congress came into session and elected its leaders. After a brief holdout from several Republicans in the thin GOP majority in the House, Rep. Mike Johnson was re-elected speaker.

However, Jeffries went viral for his comments on “election deniers” — which sounded great to liberal outlets until enterprising social media users reminded him who the party of election denial really was.

“Two months ago, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States of America,” Jeffries said in his remarks at the dais in the House chamber.

As the GOP applauded, Jeffries was loading up for the zinger.

“Thank you for that very generous applause,” a smiling Jeffries said. “It’s OK. There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle.”

After perfunctory Democratic applause: “One should love America when you win and when you lose,” he continued. “That’s the patriotic thing to do, and that’s the America that House Democrats will fight hard to preserve because we love this country.”

There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle. pic.twitter.com/2gmBIymaZF — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 3, 2025

Are Democrats election deniers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Yes, of course: Cast doubt upon the results of one election, get called “election deniers” forever. Funny thing, though, as Libs of TikTok reminded us — there are plenty of election deniers on the Democratic side, up to and including … um, Hakeem Jeffries.

Yes, it turns out that in 2018, roughly a year and change into Trump’s first term, Jeffries tweeted this: “The more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office.”

He linked to a Washington Post report about Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein indicting 13 Russians who were allegedly part of a troll farm which ran propaganda on social media in regards to the 2016 election.

Jeffries did not, it’s worth noting, link to the Post text article about the indictment, which had this not-so-buried, kind-of-important fact in the third paragraph: “The indictment does not accuse the Russian government of involvement in the scheme, nor does it claim that it succeeded in swaying any votes.”

Oh.

As a matter of fact, there’s plenty of election denial on the Democrat side, including some members of the 119th Congress. On the House side, along with Jeffries, you have Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Nancy Pelosi of California. (The latter the former speaker, for those of you with Joe Biden’s memory.)

You also have a whole host of other presidential candidates, senators, and representatives who questioned the results of the 2000, 2004, and 2016 elections. Over 24 minutes of it, as Libs of TikTok went on to note — including plenty of Hillary Clinton insisting, absent any evidence that’s emerged over the past eight years, that Donald Trump and the Russkies prevented her from acceding to the Oval Office:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: There are no election deniers on our side Reality: 24 straight minutes of Democrats denying election results Oops pic.twitter.com/EMr1B7gzEv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

Not that this video is anything new, but this is the problem with politics a la Democrat: The only questioning of an election that actually counted was 2020, not all the times they cast doubt on it in the two decades beforehand.

This time, the result was so resoundingly in Donald Trump’s favor that we didn’t even get to see the Democrats complain about election interference from Russian troll farms or those perfidious Diebold voting machines which didn’t really do anything except count votes properly, but its former chief executive was a Republican so that was a concern once upon a time.

Instead, Democrats are busy blaming each other — partially because they should, and partially because it’s Too Soon™ to go on about “election deniers” when they spent the last four years banging on about the “threat to democracy” that “ultra-MAGA Republicans” posed because they did the same thing they’ve done over and over and over since Y2K.

Will they be doing it again? Of course, just as soon as they can settle upon a candidate who can get close enough to make those claims believable.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.