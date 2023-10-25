House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke to the the full house after GOP Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana was elected as Speaker of House on Wednesday.

In a rant that could have only been dreamed up by someone suffering from leftist ideological fever dreams, Jefferies unloaded a litany of adversities that America has endured in its history.

Included in the list was the Civil War, the 1929 stock market crash that opened the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and, you guessed, it Jan. 6. It’s the same skit over and over. Will the Democrats never get sick of their over-the-top false comparisons?

“We faced adversity right here in the House of Representatives when on January 6, 2021,” Jeffries said theatrically waving his hands in cadence to his words, “a violent mob of insurrectionists, incited by some in this chamber overran the house floor as part of an effort to halt the peaceful transfer of power every time.”

The “incited by some in this chamber,” of course, is aimed at Speaker Johnson, who CNN was quick to label a “Trump ally” after he was elected to the position.

“Johnson, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and a key congressional figure in the failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will now take the reins of the bitterly divided House Republican majority,” CNN opined.

Let’s be clear: Comparing the Jan. 6 incursion to 9/11 or Pearl Harbor is like comparing a meteor shower to a full-blown nuclear war.

How many people actually fall for this crap? There was nothing subtle about Jeffries’ message that Johnson was yet another adversity America must endure.

Jeffries was marking his ground like a dog, doing his best to create as much enmity between Democrats and Republicans as possible in the short time he was given behind the podium.

When mentioning 9/11 in his litany of adversities, Jeffries didn’t bother saying who committed the attack, Islamic terrorists just like Hamas who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“We faced adversity on September 11, 2001, when the towers and the Pentagon were unexpectedly struck killing thousands of lives in an instant,” Jeffries said.

Election denier Hakeem Jeffries compares Jan 6 to 9/11 Notice he says the buildings on 9/11 were “unexpectedly struck” without mentioning the terrorists responsible. He’s more upset about Americans who took selfies in the Rotunda for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/FR5uucvFpb — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 25, 2023

“Unexpectedly struck?” By what, a comet or maybe a UFO attack? Maybe Johnson had something to do with it? These people are too much. It’s as if Jeffries is auditioning for the lead role in a remake of the movie “Idiocracy.”

If a RINO like Mitt Romney had been elected as Speaker of the House, would Jeffries have welcomed him with open arms? I doubt it.

No matter what Republicans do, Democrats will rail against it. Democrats want no peace, no matter the cost.

So be it.

