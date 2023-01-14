Half of State's Sheriffs Defy Gun Ban - Tell Lib Gov. to Pound Sand

One state’s attempt to ban the AR-15 may be dead in the water after dozens of sheriffs made it clear they’ll have no part in enforcing the law.

At least 74 different county sheriff’s departments in Illinois have expressed their inability to enforce a gun control law signed into effect by the state’s governor earlier this month, according to ABC News.

The law bans firearms deemed by the state legislature to be “assault weapons,” a politically charged term used for semiautomatic rifles such as the AR-15.

Standard capacity 30-round magazines are banned under the law, as well.

The gun ban is distinct from similar policy in states such as New York in banning firearms by virtue of their semiautomatic function, rather than banning features of a gun associated with weapons like the AR-15.

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association released a statement strongly criticizing the assault weapons ban after it was signed into law this week, warning that it would do little to improve public safety in the state.

Many departments followed the Sheriffs’ Association by releasing statements making it clear they’d have no role in enforcing the law.

The legislation requires current owners of so-called assault weapons to register the weapons with the Illinois State Police, according to CBS.

Sheriff Adam Diss of LaSalle County described the Protect Illinois Communities Act as a “clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution.”

The sheriff of Illinois’ second-largest county is refusing to house anyone in DuPage County’s jails for violating the gun control law alone.

“Neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act,” Sheriff James Mendrick said of the law, according to ABC.

A majority of the sheriff’s departments in the state aren’t on board with the law.

In roughly 12 hours, half (or more) of the state’s county sheriffs have released statements (backed by the IL Sheriffs Association) of complete defiance (non-enforcement) of the gun/mag ban signed into law by JB Pritzker and passed by the Dem legislature. https://t.co/CIChCeypLY pic.twitter.com/NDlJc1eCoL — President Non_Fudd (@Non_Fudd) January 12, 2023

The sheriffs rejecting the gun ban serve communities that contain more than 30 percent of Illinois’ total population, according to ABC.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responded to the development by threatening law enforcement — warning that the sheriffs “won’t be in their job” if they refused to enforce the gun ban, according to KPVI-DT.

The law is likely to face legal challenges, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

