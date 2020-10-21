For Scott Baio, one of the few outspoken conservatives in the entertainment world, word of a “Happy Days” cast reunion to back Democrat Joe Biden was nothing to be happy about.

And millions of Americans who grew up on the 1970s sitcom staple, set in Milwaukee, understood exactly how he felt.

In a Wednesday morning interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Baio made it clear how strange it is that the cast of a show that looked on the 1950s with a nostalgic eye (hence the name), is turning out for the Democratic presidential campaign.

A television show beloved by millions, featuring a teenager Richie Cunningham (actor/director Ron Howard), and his traditional American family and gang of good-hearted friends, has somehow become a vehicle for the same political party that celebrates the vicious thugs of antifa and the “mostly peaceful” riots of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The fact that the reunion is taking place in Wisconsin, where some of the most savage rioting has taken place, and where Trump’s response to it has made new fans, makes a mockery of the Democratic effort.

“You take a show like ‘Happy Days,’ that represented traditional American values. Good morals. A slice of Americana,” Baio, who played the iconic role of Chachi, told Bartiromo before getting to the truth about the Joe Biden candidacy that’s ignored by the mainstream media.

“And to use that show, and those ideals, to promote two people, in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me.”

“I’m not on board, obviously, because I don’t believe in socialism and Marxists.”

Check it out here. The “Happy Days”-specific conversation starts about the 4:30 mark.

This is life in the coronavirus nightmare year of 2020, after all.

Respecting the national anthem at sporting events is actually a matter of controversy. Men who’ve become obscenely rich simply for their ability to play basketball, for crying out loud, are somehow judged intellectually and morally qualified to lecture their countrymen about justice and morality.

It was only a matter of time before the woke mob came for childhood memories.

“Happy Days” star Howard, who grew up to become a successful director (and public Trump critic) in his own right, announced the reunion-for-Biden effort in a tweet on Monday.

The most important election of our lifetimes is right around the corner and Wisconsin is a must-win swing state. So, I’m thrilled to announce a #HappyDaysReunion to support @WisDems on Oct 25. Chip in any amount to attend – https://t.co/otVhvvojQZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 19, 2020

A lot of libs were thrilled, of course. They love boosting themselves with celebrity endorsements. But there were plenty of social media users disgusted by the latest pop-culture push for Democrats.

Superb director. Terrifying politics. Keep making great movies Ron 👍🏻 — volvicviking (@volvicviking) October 20, 2020

We need more Hollywood telling us how to vote! That’s what we’ve been missing — Patrick Whitman (@patrickfwhitman) October 20, 2020

Is this ever a miss use of a great American sitcom touting traditional American values. It figures the Dems would twist it. Just like they twisted What’s going on in our country today. — Susie Kelley (@susiekelley4739) October 20, 2020

Conservative author and radio host Mark Levin was one of the angry ones.

This genuinely makes me sick. — Chris Maddix (@MaddixChris) October 20, 2020

Too bad, I liked Happy Days!

Didn’t Ron Howard have a Confederate flag in his bedroom on the show? 🤔 Oh, yeah, it did!

Surprised it hasn’t been canceled yet. pic.twitter.com/zG0ra71ST3 — Brian Walch (@mojo4play) October 20, 2020

But for Baio, it isn’t just a question of memories. It’s about the politics of the here and now — and how dangerous the far-left Democratic Party has become. That’s why he is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

“I believe in the president because I believe in America. I believe in all things America,” he told Bartiromo.

“I believe hard work and individualism. I believe in God and I believe in my country. I believe in the military. I believe in what this country was founded on. I don’t hate this country, like most liberals do. I don’t think it was founded in a bad way. I love it.

“It’s given so many opportunities to so many people, and there’s still opportunities out there, for anybody. No matter what you look like, no matter what your lifestyle is.

“And I don’t understand the running down of this country.”

There’s not a word in there that Howard Cunningham, Richie’s father on “Happy Days,” would disagree with. For that matter, Howard’s first TV father, Sheriff Andy Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show,” would have been on board, too.

But then, they were part of a species liberals love to hate — and one becoming increasingly rare in Hollywood — American men, who were neither afraid nor ashamed of being a man, or an American.

In fact, those are probably the beliefs of an overwhelming majority of Americans — even the ones foolish enough this year to be opposing Trump because they don’t like his Twitter posturing.

But those are definitely not the positions of the country’s lunatic left, or of the leadership of the Democratic Party.

The vast majority of Democrats of the “Happy Days” era would no more countenance the behavior and beliefs of today’s thug-in-the-street Democrats than they would have the communist Soviet Union that the country was fighting in the Cold War.

(Does anyone think the Democratic icon, President John F. Kennedy, would be anywhere near the rabble that runs his party today?)

Anyone who remembers “Happy Days” well might recall a rare foray into outright politics in the episode where Richie bucked his family’s tradition of staunch Republican voting to support Adlai Stevenson in the 1956 election.

Anyone who remembers American history knows how that turned out for Stevenson and his Democrats. (It was Eisenhower in a landslide, including the Cunninghams’ Wisconsin.)

Those were definitely not happier days for leftists. Sane Americans need to make sure November is the same this year.

