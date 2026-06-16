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An inflatable tube man depicting businessman and entrepreneur Elon Musk is displayed during the "Tyrant Diner" protest, calling for a boycott of Tesla, outside of the Tesla Diner and Drive-In Restaurant and Supercharger on Santa Monica Blvd in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 26, 2025.
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An inflatable tube man depicting businessman and entrepreneur Elon Musk is displayed during the "Tyrant Diner" protest, calling for a boycott of Tesla, outside of the Tesla Diner and Drive-In Restaurant and Supercharger on Santa Monica Blvd in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 26, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Hard to Watch Video Shows Young, Brainwashed Children in Antifa Gear Screaming Pure Hatred Into Megaphone at Elon's Restaurant

 By Samuel Short  June 16, 2026 at 2:25pm
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Soviet Premier Vladimir Lenin once said, “Give me four years to teach the children, and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

Today’s leftists — very much spiritual successors to the godless communists that once plagued eastern Europe — understand his words and have adopted his strategy.

Left-wing individuals have a tendency to be young. As the saying goes, “If you’re not liberal when you’re young, you have no heart. If you’re not conservative when you’re old, you have no brain.”

But how young is too young to become politically minded? When considering the answer, turn your attention toward Tesla owner and newly minted trillionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla Diner located in Los Angeles, California.

Footage began circulating social media platform Instagram over the weekend in which protests happened outside the establishment — but the protests were led by actual children.

The account that posted the footage is known as resistdacoup.

The user describes himself as the “Tesla Diner Takedown Guy” and an “Antifa Runway Model.”

Would you call what’s been done to these children “abuse”?

The video of these children quite literally screaming, using profanity, and making obscene gestures in the direction of the diner was reposted to social media platform X. Note how the adults are reacting — they are grinning, almost euphoric, at the sight of it all.

WARNING: the following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

The children yelled all the typical leftist slogans about racism, Nazism, and pedophilia. They’ll be ready to join Antifa soon enough.

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One video showed the crowd yelling at a man standing on the balcony of the restaurant, telling him to jump.

Again, the adults nearby are enabling this behavior.

The kids look to be around 10 years old, give or take. Through being indoctrinated, they’ve regressed back to being toddlers.

The solution is pretty simple — when children misbehave, they are put in timeout. An angry mother needs to spank each one of them so badly they wail.

If Trump supporters saw their children acting this way, they’d unleash discipline in a way those kids would remember into their adult lives.

It’s difficult to call this anything but abuse or gross neglect.

You’re not teaching your children to reason, find common ground, or engage in a dialogue whatsoever.

Simply scream and get angry when you dislike someone — there’s the ideology of “love” the next generation is being brought up on.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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