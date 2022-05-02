As Americans struggle with historic inflation, a raging border crisis and terrifying crime waves, Vice President Kamala Harris is outraged that White House staffers don’t dutifully stand when she enters a room.

That’s one of the bizarre revelations from the book “This Will Not Pass,” co-authored by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

The duo appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday to discuss some disturbing findings from their research, which exposes the deep fissures between Harris and President Joe Biden’s aides.

Host Chuck Todd recounted: “Here’s one anecdote you have: ‘Harris worried that Biden’s staff looked down on her; she fixated on real and perceived snubs in ways the West Wing found tedious.

“‘When Harris walked into a room, the White House staff did not stand up the way they did for Biden. The vice president took it as a sign of disrespect.'”

The MSNBC host was shocked that the White House held a meeting to discuss this matter. Apparently, the imperious Harris was furious because Biden’s staff wasn’t subservient enough to her.

“What was astonishing here is apparently, there was a meeting about this,” Todd said.

“Yes,” Martin replied. “The chief of staff to Kamala Harris telephoned the West Wing and told a senior adviser in the West Wing to Biden, ‘The VP has noticed this and she would like folks to stand — staff members to stand — when she enters the room.'”

The author continued: “This pulls back, I think, the curtain on what this White House is really like. The tensions are deep and they are real between the VP’s office and the West Wing.”

Martin suggested the administration is so splintered because of tensions stemming from Biden’s dismal approval ratings as well as Harris’ profound unpopularity.

For reference, 13 staffers have resigned from Harris’ team during the past six months.

“What is hovering over all of this, Chuck, is ’24,” Martin said. “Is Biden going to run again? And if not, is it going to be VP Harris?

In another part of the interview, co-author Burns said Biden was admonished early on that inflation would skyrocket and the border crisis would decimate his poll numbers, but he foolishly ignored these dire warnings.

The authors’ research contradicts this administration’s disingenuous assertion that it wasn’t aware inflation would surge.

“I think one of the prevailing narratives about the White House is that they didn’t see inflation coming, how they didn’t see it coming, that immigration was going to be this persistent political headache,” Burns said, according to a “Meet the Press” transcript.

He continued: “What we reveal in the book is that the president’s own chief pollster was warning as early as April of 2021. The president’s barely taken office at that point, and his pollsters are already warning him, ‘You’ve got to take this stuff seriously.’ And they just didn’t.”

The book seems to affirm ongoing speculation about how divided this administration is and how unsuited Harris is to lead the nation.







From her repeated gaffes to her staff’s mass exodus to her inappropriate cackling fits, Harris is like an anchor dragging down Biden and the Democratic Party.

Maybe if Harris accomplished something to earn people’s respect, she’d be able to walk proudly into any room without a massive chip on her shoulder.

