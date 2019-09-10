Hasbro Releasing Feminist 'Ms. Monopoly' To Brainwash Kids About Men & Women

I guess we should be glad it’s not called Ms. Proletariat Revolution Where We Kill All Capitalist Pigs.

Legendary toy and game maker Hasbro is getting political, though not quite that political — yet — with the announcement that Ms. Monopoly, the leftist answer to the immensely popular board game Monopoly, will appear on store shelves later this month.

It makes sense that the left is making this move now. After all, the schools are already full of leftist indoctrination. Virtually every form of mass media is as well. The NFL has become a platform for leftist gripes and lies. Churches now spout leftist bilge.

Really, the only remaining refuge from the left was family game night.

And that just wouldn’t do. Leftism’s acceptance among the people must be so complete, so ubiquitous that every piece of society — including board games — has to be re-engineered to support the leftist narrative.

To put the insidiousness of this propaganda into perspective, consider that not even George Orwell in “1984” suggested Victory-opoly to go with Victory vodka, Victory cigarettes and Victory coffee.

But let’s put aside, for a moment, the pure propagandizing nature of Ms. Monopoly and consider just how wrong the game’s premise is in real life.

Hasbro bills it as the “first game where women make more than men.”

But the big muckety-mucks at Hasbro don’t seem to realize that many women make more than men in real life.

The sentence above is heretical, but so were Copernicus and Galileo.

I remember the first time I saw people respond to a similar claim. I was sitting in a quantitative analysis (stats) class at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Our professor, who showed far more patience with my ineptitude than I deserved, had just finished analyzing a massive data set showing sex, income, education, marital status and lots of other variables for tens of thousands of people.

She asked the class whether, based on the analysis, we could confidently say that men make more than women. No one knew what to do. The data were right in front of us. We could not confidentially say that men make more than women, but no one in the hallowed halls of Harvard wanted to say the ineffable.

Eventually, the professor confirmed their worst fears, saying that we could not say that men make more than women. The hands flew up like a group of hippies using sparkle gestures instead of applauding.

How could this be? Why was the analysis wrong? How could the data be so wrong? Many in the class were mortified.

The professor explained that if you look at the average wages of all men and the average wages of all women, then yes, men on average make more than women.

But if instead you compare men with the same amount of education to women with the same amount of education, men with the same marital status to women with the same marital status, men with the same number of continuous years in the workplace to women with the same number of continuous years in the workplace, and so on and so forth — if you take all of those variables and how they relate to each other into account, it turns out that we really can’t say women make less.

Christina Hoff Sommers of the American Enterprise Institute did a wonderful job of exploring studies that find the same thing. In fact, there is evidence that women earn more under certain circumstances.

So what is Ms. Monopoly other than a modern remake of a classic? Well, heavy-duty empirical analysis tells us that Ms. Monopoly is really just a tedious, cloying attempt by the left to make children believe lies — false claims that aren’t substantiated in reality.

This, however, should surprise no one who pays even casual attention to those on the left. Claims unsubstantiated in reality are their stock and trade.

The left claims America is selfish and imperialistic. No nation gives more to charity or wants less to do with possession of non-American lands that the U.S.

The left claims minorities need special help to compete with whites. It turns out what they need is good education and intact families, not affirmative action.

The left claims state ownership of the means of production leads to prosperity for all. Every single time states have gained control of the means of production, prosperity has cratered and malnutrition or starvation has replaced it.

The left’s bedrock claims about life are not found in reality, so why should we expect a game designed for leftist ends to reflect real life?

The danger here, and this is always the danger with leftism, is that people believe the lie.

Ms. Monopoly will convince children that they’re living in a patriarchal society that treats women as second-class citizens when in fact American women today enjoy more protections, prosperity and independence than those at any other time in human history.

What’s more, it’s the leftist-loathed Christianity and free-enterprise capitalism found in America and the West that have created those circumstances.

It was Christianity that 1,700 years earlier argued men and women were equal before the Divine. It was capitalism that argued women had great skills and talents that could enrich societies.

Remember the story of British army Commander-in-Chief Charles Napier talking with Indians preparing to burn a widow? Legend says Napier told them, “You say that it is your custom to burn widows. Very well. We [British] also have a custom: when men burn a woman alive, we tie a rope around their necks and we hang them. Build your funeral pyre; beside it my carpenters will build a gallows. You may follow your custom. And we will follow ours.”

It was the West that worked to rid the world, sometimes ham-handedly, of barbarism.

Ms. Monopoly follows leftists’ insidious tradition of misrepresenting reality in order to gain support among those who don’t know any better.

Who among us are least like to know better? The answer is children. And that’s who the left is targeting in schools, on TV, in magazines, online and now during family game night.

