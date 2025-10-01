HBO Accidentally Admits the Truth About Abortion in Title of New Documentary

HBO has released a new short film entitled “The Devil Is Busy” that shines a rare spotlight inside an abortion clinic.

The title is telling. For once, Hollywood accidentally said the quiet part aloud.

The 24-minute documentary takes viewers into a women’s clinic in Atlanta and follows Traci, the director of operations.

The trailer shows her instructing women to drive past anti-abortion advocates. She points out a large cross and signs, one of which reads, “Abortion, the wicked choice.”

As the women arrive, Traci looks into their eyes and tells them, “You’re safe now.”

Inside the clinic, the video shows staff marveling at their own work.

They describe their jobs as meaningful and heroic.

One worker insists, “I never thought I would have more rights 25 years ago than my daughter does now.”

Another laments that telling patients they cannot be seen is the hardest part of Roe v. Wade being struck down.

At one point, Traci bemoans the protests outside and sighs, “The Devil is busy out there.”

She’s wrong. The Devil is busy, alright — just busy inside the building and not outside of it.

HBO promotes the film as “an unfiltered look inside an Atlanta women’s health clinic, through the eyes of those who protect it.”

An unfiltered look inside an Atlanta women’s health clinic, through the eyes of those who protect it.#TheDevilIsBusy premieres tonight at 9pm on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/tOQZzRkfCO — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) September 23, 2025

Directors Geeta Gandbhir and Christalyn Hampton saw the clinic’s operations as a story of courage.

But what kind of battle is it when the casualties are infants? What kind of heroism is it when the weak are slaughtered for convenience?

These workers talk about stress. They talk about sacrifice. They talk about rights.

Not once do they talk about the child.

Abortion is not health care; it is the termination of a life. And the fact that the industry hides behind euphemisms like “reproductive rights” proves they know it.

The Devil is busy convincing Americans that this is normal.

He is busy convincing clinic staff that they serve God when they serve Satan.

The Devil is busy orchestrating a genocide.

A more honest title for this short would have been: “The Devil Is Busy In Here.”

