Heartbreaking: Erika Kirk Reveals How Her Kids Are Handling Charlie's Passing

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk revealed during an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” which airs on Wednesday, that her 3-year-old daughter asked if she could visit her late father in Heaven.

Kirk said in one segment, which was previewed on Sunday, that her daughter continues to ask where her father is since his assassination on Sept. 10. She assured her daughter that they will all be in Heaven one day and reunited with her father.

“Yes, my daughter continues to ask, but it’s really sweet because I keep explaining to her a few things,” Kirk said. “And I said, ‘If ever you want to talk to daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking to him. He can hear you.’ … And I told her, I said, ‘You know, daddy is in heaven.’ She goes, ‘You think I could go sometime?’ I said, ‘Baby, we will all go one day. We will all go one day.’”

Heartbreaking and beautiful Erika Kirk shares how her little girl longs to visit her father in Heaven—a reminder that if we accept God’s gift of salvation, we’ll one day be reunited with our loved ones. Death isn’t the end; it’s a momentary separation. In Heaven, there’s no… pic.twitter.com/dk3UeIKZHG — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 3, 2025

In a different segment, Kirk started to cry after she watched a video of her husband because it was the “longest video” she had watched of him since the assassination.

Kirk first told her daughter that her father was on a business trip with Jesus to afford her “blueberry budget.” She recently posted a video of her daughter seeing a photograph of her dad outside of Turning Point USA’s headquarters and excitedly chanting his name. Along with their daughter, the Kirks also shared a son, who turned one in May.

While attending the ceremony for her husband’s Presidential Medal of Freedom award, Kirk also shared that her daughter wished her father a happy birthday and wanted him to have a “birthday surprise.”

Following the assassination, Turning Point USA’s board unanimously elected Kirk as the new CEO and chair of the board for the organization on Sept. 18 to honor her husband’s wishes. During her first public address on Sept. 12, Kirk vowed that she would never allow her husband’s movement to surrender and that it would only grow more powerful.

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love. They should all know this,” Kirk said. “If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.