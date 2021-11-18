Share
News

Heartland America Suffers: Inland Red States Are Seeing the Highest Levels of Inflation

 By Grant Atkinson  November 18, 2021 at 2:50pm
Share

Since President Joe Biden took office about 10 months ago, the country as a whole has faced a surge in consumer prices. A new report suggests inland states are feeling the effects of inflation most heavily.

On Tuesday, Fox Business’ Grady Trimble reported on the levels of inflation in each of the 50 states.

Nineteen states fell in the highest inflation category, with rates between 7 and 7.5 percent. All 19 of those were inland states rather than coastal ones.

In addition, 14 of the states in the highest inflation category voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The list included North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

Trending:
Mistrial Motion Filed: Binger Withheld HD Drone Footage from Rittenhouse Defense

Trimble said the St. Louis area was among those grappling with skyrocketing prices.

“This area [is] known as the ‘Gateway to the West,’ but it’s also the gateway to the states being hit hardest by inflation,” he said.



Trimble pointed to auto insurance as an example of this issue. He said while the price of auto insurance has increased 6.3 percent nationally, St. Louis has seen an 8.9 percent increase.

The Fox Business reporter said similar issues exist in prices for rent, gas and restaurants.

Multiple residents of the St. Louis area raised concerns about inflation.

“Everybody I know is complaining about the higher prices in the grocery store, at the gas pump, just restaurants,” one man said.

Another resident said he feels states in Heartland America are being forgotten by decision-makers on the coasts.

Related:
Soaring Inflation: High Airfares Will Pummel Holiday Travelers as Cost of Jet Fuel Hits 7-Year High

“A lot of decisions are being made by the big cities and coasts, and the small-town mentality kind of gets drowned out a little bit,” he said. “But we hope that that voice can raise a little bit louder.”

A third Missouri resident had even harsher words for politicians who made decisions that she felt put her state at a disadvantage.

“They aren’t living in the reality that we are,” she said. “They, you know, don’t have to deal with a lot of things we do. And so it doesn’t affect them, so they don’t care as much about what happens to our prices.”

Have you felt the effects of inflation?

Trimble added that a new report from Republican lawmakers on the Joint Economic Committee found that lower-income Americans are “disproportionately hit by inflation.”

“High inflation affects any individual who holds or spends money by reducing the purchasing power of their dollars, but it is especially harmful for poor and middle-class Americans,” the panel’s report said.

“In 2019, the lowest-earning 20 percent of U.S. households spent over 4.5 times more of their income on housing and food than the highest-earning 20 percent,” the lawmakers said.

In addition, they spent almost 3.5 times more of their income on transportation, which includes gas.

Since necessities such as gas and food are experiencing rapid price increases, the report said, inflation is “harming poor Americans the most.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




loading
Heartland America Suffers: Inland Red States Are Seeing the Highest Levels of Inflation
Matt Gaetz: Rittenhouse Is Not Guilty, I May Offer Him Position as Congressional Intern
Shock Footage in 'Capitol Punishment' Confirms Aftermath of Jan. 6 Was an Elite Psychological Operation Against Patriots
House Votes to Censure AZ Republican Over Parody Video
Breaking: Rittenhouse Defense Requests Mistrial Without Prejudice
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.