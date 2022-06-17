'Most Heartwarming Story of the Day': Dog Lost for a Week Found Yelping at Bottom of Pit in Nat'l Park

There are few things adventurous dogs enjoy more than a day spent out exploring nature with their humans. Lots of wilderness parks are open to well-behaved canines with a few rules, and the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia is no different.

According to the National Park Service’s website for the park and preserve, dogs are not allowed in buildings but are welcome on all trails, provided they’re on a 6-foot leash and their humans pick up after them.

But one wayward little beagle caused quite a stir this week after getting lost in the 70,000-acre park, according to the Charlotte Observer.







“Man’s Best Friend Rescued: Are you ready for the most heartwarming story of the day?” the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve shared on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, Trail Crew member, Ross Williams, was conducting trail maintenance on the Southside Trail when he heard a dog yelping in the far distance. The more he thought about it, the more he became concerned the dog was in some trouble.

“After their shift was over, Ross, Jeremy Browning and Jonathon O’Neil ​decided to return to the area to investigate further. After some searching, they found the dog had fallen into a crevasse and was stuck on a small rock. They were able to maneuver around to safely get to the dogs location and pull her out.

“She was very excited to meet her new best friends and showered them with lots of affection. In return, the trails crew, who always has plenty of snacks and water on hand, shared an impromptu meal with their new friend.”

The dog was wearing a collar, and some people in the comments on the post pointed out that it looked like a tracking collar used by hunters, but clearly the owner had not been able to locate her.

Within an hour of her being brought back to headquarters, she was reunited with her owner, who said she’d been missing for more than a week.

Based on her condition, it appears that she could have spent most or all of that time stuck in the crevasse.

“Just when we thought we couldn’t be more proud of this crew, they go and bump it up another notch,” the post concluded. “Thanks guys!”

Yelping dog may have spent a week wedged in crevasse at West Virginia national park https://t.co/eiPnkYziMd — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 16, 2022

People in the comments were not surprised to see that the pup was a beagle.

“Of course it was a beagle,” one person wrote, later adding, “I also (heart emoji) beagles, but they are a wayward breed.”

“At least her Beagle loud voice saved her!” another added.

“Awe yes a Beagle, love them so much but if they can make a break for that interesting smell they will!” a third commented. “Of course he enjoyed the snacks! One of our beagles ate half of my huge freshly made Fruitcake one Christmas! I can’t wait for my next Beagle.”

Thanks to the three trail crew good Samaritans, the dog was saved and will live to see more adventures.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.