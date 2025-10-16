Hegseth's 11 Military Memos and How Each One Restores America's Fighting Force

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dropped the hammer on America’s military leaders during his speech in Quantico, Virginia.

Big changes are coming, he told the top brass: no more weakness, no more wokeness.

“We are clearing out the debris, removing the distractions, clearing the way for leaders to be leaders. You might say, we’re ending the war on warriors,” Hegseth said during the Sept. 30 speech.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.