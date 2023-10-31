Boys will be boys — and they need to know that they should be.

Actor Kevin Sorbo, longtime star of the 1990s adventure series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” has devoted the latter part of his career to resisting Hollywood’s anti-male agenda while encouraging young men to embrace traditional masculinity.

“Make being normal, normal again,” Sorbo said of his broader hopes in a recent interview with The Epoch Times.

Sorbo noted that the war on masculinity runs much deeper than transgender ideology. In fact, unsurprisingly, he placed part of the blame on the liberal entertainment industry.

For instance, “Every sitcom seems to have a fat, lazy husband,” he said.

These depictions can distort a child’s perceptions of men unless countered by strong child-raising practices.

“I had great examples from my grandfather and father. My father was an only child on a farm in Iowa. And I didn’t have teachers telling me how to vote or how to think. Everything starts with parents. It’s important to have a dad and a mom raising children. Kids watching TV think dads are not important in a family,” he said.

At the same time, Sorbo emphasized that not every man must sport muscles like those of Hercules.

“Being a guy who is a provider and a protector for the family, with strong moral guidelines, being a loving husband, a loving father, a good neighbor” constitutes true masculinity, Sorbo said.

Indeed, the 64-year-old actor hopes to impress his message of masculinity on males everywhere, starting with boys.

For instance, Sorbo has written a new children’s book, “The Test of Lionhood,” released Sept. 1 by the Christian publisher Brave Books.

In an August interview with The Daily Wire, the actor-turned-author explained that he wanted to give boys a Biblical view of masculinity.

“We need our boys to become strong men who can lead their families, communities, in a more positive direction,” Sorbo said. “The Bible calls for us to be providers. For men to be providers and that takes nothing away from women.”

“The Test of Lionhood” tells the story of a young lion cub who must find the “courage and strength” to rescue his sister.

Thus, regardless of contrary cultural messaging, boys should have no doubts about their natural role as protectors.

“The Bible teaches us to honor the father, sitcoms teach us to dishonor the father,” Sorbo said. “For a confused generation of men, which we have now, it’s much easier for public schools, universities, TV, movies, government, to control that.”

Alas, Sorbo’s Christian faith and message have made him anathema to liberal Hollywood.

“It’s a total opposite of a generation of men that are seeking the truth,” Sorbo continued. “Which is why I think they reject people like me who stand up for conservative values and Christian values.”

In fact, Hollywood did more than reject Sorbo. As he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview, the actor regarded himself as the “original cancel culture guy.”

“It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can’t get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative,” he said.

Hollywood’s wrath, however, has not stopped Sorbo from making films. In fact, he currently stars opposite his wife Sam in “Miracle in East Texas.”

Set in 1930, “Miracle in East Texas” tells the true story of two flim-flam men who, in the Great Depression’s early years, tricked widows into investing in worthless oil wells. John Ratzenberger (of “Cheers” fame) co-stars. Louis Gossett Jr. narrates.

Former Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, of Texas, called it a “Delightful movie with great acting and the Texas-sized, God-given message of hope!”

Conservative Christians undoubtedly can recall any number of cultural signposts that have illustrated the importance of Sorbo’s work and message.

For instance, perhaps the most straightforward of these came from Oliver Anthony’s recent viral hit, “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

Readers might remember that song primarily for its broader anti-government, anti-establishment lyrics. A few lines, however — belted out in anger and desperation — dovetailed with Sorbo’s message.

Young men are puttin’ themselves six feet in the ground

‘Cause all this d*** country does is keep on kickin’ them down

Like Sorbo, Anthony has made no secret of his Christian faith. His anguished lyrics told of what happens to many young men who feel beaten down by forces hostile to them.

Thus, if we are to restore masculinity to its proper place in the culture, we might begin by supporting Sorbo and other Christian entertainers who speak openly about their Biblical worldview.

