Here’s How You Can Take Control of Your Facebook Newsfeed

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced last month that it is going to be pushing out less “news” posts from public pages, meaning that users are going to be seeing less content from news sources like The Western Journal in their feeds.

With that in mind, here’s how you can ensure that you aren’t missing out on TWJ’s important news updates.

1. Make sure that you “Like” our page — “The Western Journal” — on Facebook.

2. Click on the “Follow” button on the left-hand portion of TWJ’s page. A dropdown list of options will appear. Choose the “See First” option to ensure that you will still see our content in your newsfeed.

3. Interact with us on Facebook. When you comment on our posts, there is a greater chance that Facebook will see that you enjoy our content, and thus put more more of our posts in your newsfeed. In Facebook’s algorithm, a comment is more significant than a Like.

4. Share The Western Journal’s post on your own Facebook page. This ensures that your friends will see our content as well.

5. Bookmark WesternJournal.com on your browser. In the future, Facebook might make more changes, and it’s possible they will remove news content from their platform altogether. By bookmarking our site, you can check with us regularly to see what’s happening in the world.

6. Follow us on other social media outlets, like Twitter and Instagram.

7. Sign up to receive our daily newsletter. We’ll send you the top news of the day, as well as breaking news updates as they happen.

Facebook doesn’t want you to see our content, but by taking these steps, you can ensure that conservative news organizations like ours aren’t silenced.

