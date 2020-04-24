SECTIONS
News
Print

Herman Cain Joins Newsmax TV as 'Non-Politically Correct' Contributor as Network Sees Rapid Growth

Conservative pundit and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain attends the premiere of the film “No Safe Spaces” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 11, 2019, in Hollywood, California.Michael Tullberg / Getty ImagesConservative pundit and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain attends the premiere of the film “No Safe Spaces” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 11, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Michael Tullberg / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 24, 2020 at 11:51am
Print

Newsmax TV announced on Wednesday that conservative commentator and former presidential candidate Herman Cain has joined the rapidly growing network as a contributor.

“Herman is an American original, a true success story,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

“He’s a brilliant business leader and canny political observer who can navigate Capitol Hill blindfolded, and pulls no punches in his opinions.”

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and president of the National Restaurant Association, became a household name during the 2012 presidential election cycle with his standout debate performances and his signature 9-9-9 tax proposal.

The Georgia businessman told The Western Journal he is excited to be joining the Newsmax TV team.

TRENDING: Days After Trump Cut WHO Funding, Michelle Helped Raise $55 Million for Incompetent Globalist Org

“I will enjoy being able to share my non-politically correct opinions with a cable news network that allows you to express your opinions freely,” Cain said.

A weekend show featuring the pundit is in development and he will be appearing on current Newsmax TV programming, such as “Newsmax Now” with host John Bachman, which airs at noon Eastern.

Cain has already been a regular on Bachman’s show on Wednesdays.

He noted that his contributor status with Newsmax is not exclusive, so he anticipates continuing to appear on Fox News, where he is a frequent guest on programs such as “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Will you be interested in watching Herman Cain on Newsmax TV?

He offers daily commentary on “The Herman Cain Show by WJ,” which airs on The Western Journal’s Facebook page.

Cain also provides news and commentary through his political site, HermanCain.com.

He said that in the “old days” when he was a radio talk show host, his employer wanted him to be pretty much exclusively on his one network, but the same is not true in the digital space.

Cain said the executives at both Liftable Media (The Western Journal’s parent company) and Newsmax understand there is actually a synergy that takes place that works to their benefit when he is able to reach both their audiences.

RELATED: Non-Relative's Custody Play Leaves Father Seeking 'Right to Parent' Ruling at Texas Supreme Court

Newsmax launched its television news channel in August, which now reaches over 70 million homes via such providers as Cox Communications, Xfinity, and DirecTV.

FrontPage Magazine reported that Newsmax TV’s reach has grown 200 percent since the summer, and now has an audience of about 8 million per month.

By early December, Newsmax TV had surpassed Bloomberg Television and C-SPAN in total household reach.

Cain wants to build on the conservative channel’s growing success story by attracting many of his 1.5 million Facebook followers and half a million Twitter followers to Newsmax TV.

“I hope many of them will want to tune in to continue to hear me express my opinions [on Newsmax TV],” he said.

Cain joked his central message will remain the same: “Liberals, shut up.”

In March, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also joined Newsmax TV, launching “Spicer & Co.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Herman Cain Joins Newsmax TV as 'Non-Politically Correct' Contributor as Network Sees Rapid Growth
Texas Governor Issues New Guidance for In-Person Church Services To Resume
Nearly 80 Percent of Americans Support Temporary Ban on Immigration During COVID-19
Sweden Official: Coronavirus Strategy of Keeping the Country Open Seems To Be Working
Thousands Converge On PA State Capitol, Demand Governor Reopen Economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×