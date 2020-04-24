Herman Cain Joins Newsmax TV as 'Non-Politically Correct' Contributor as Network Sees Rapid Growth

Newsmax TV announced on Wednesday that conservative commentator and former presidential candidate Herman Cain has joined the rapidly growing network as a contributor.

“Herman is an American original, a true success story,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

“He’s a brilliant business leader and canny political observer who can navigate Capitol Hill blindfolded, and pulls no punches in his opinions.”

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and president of the National Restaurant Association, became a household name during the 2012 presidential election cycle with his standout debate performances and his signature 9-9-9 tax proposal.

The Georgia businessman told The Western Journal he is excited to be joining the Newsmax TV team.

“I will enjoy being able to share my non-politically correct opinions with a cable news network that allows you to express your opinions freely,” Cain said.

A weekend show featuring the pundit is in development and he will be appearing on current Newsmax TV programming, such as “Newsmax Now” with host John Bachman, which airs at noon Eastern.

Cain has already been a regular on Bachman’s show on Wednesdays.

He noted that his contributor status with Newsmax is not exclusive, so he anticipates continuing to appear on Fox News, where he is a frequent guest on programs such as “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

He offers daily commentary on “The Herman Cain Show by WJ,” which airs on The Western Journal’s Facebook page.

Cain also provides news and commentary through his political site, HermanCain.com.

He said that in the “old days” when he was a radio talk show host, his employer wanted him to be pretty much exclusively on his one network, but the same is not true in the digital space.

Cain said the executives at both Liftable Media (The Western Journal’s parent company) and Newsmax understand there is actually a synergy that takes place that works to their benefit when he is able to reach both their audiences.

Newsmax launched its television news channel in August, which now reaches over 70 million homes via such providers as Cox Communications, Xfinity, and DirecTV.

FrontPage Magazine reported that Newsmax TV’s reach has grown 200 percent since the summer, and now has an audience of about 8 million per month.

By early December, Newsmax TV had surpassed Bloomberg Television and C-SPAN in total household reach.

Cain wants to build on the conservative channel’s growing success story by attracting many of his 1.5 million Facebook followers and half a million Twitter followers to Newsmax TV.

“I hope many of them will want to tune in to continue to hear me express my opinions [on Newsmax TV],” he said.

Cain joked his central message will remain the same: “Liberals, shut up.”

In March, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also joined Newsmax TV, launching “Spicer & Co.”

