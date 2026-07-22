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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration “reviewed every avenue available” regarding his plan to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said his administration “reviewed every avenue available” regarding his plan to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Anna Connors - pool / Getty Images; Ronen Zvulun - pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Mamdani Gets a Reality Check from His Lawyers After Vow to Arrest Netanyahu

 By Randy DeSoto  July 22, 2026 at 1:36pm
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s legal team has apparently informed him that he lacks jurisdiction to have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested should the Jewish leader choose to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and the former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant in 2024, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including “starvation as a method of warfare, and … murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts” in relation to the nation’s military operations against Gaza, the U.K.’s Guardian reported.

The Israeli Defense Forces attacked Hamas in Gaza after the terrorist organization conducted an incursion into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 and taking over 250 captive.

“I believe Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” Mamdani told The New York Times last week, referring to the ICC’s location in the Netherlands. Neither the United States nor Israel is an ICC member.

The mayor also asserted in a video posted online Tuesday that Netanyahu is a “war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people” who is “not welcome in New York City.”

“I agree with the ICC that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and tried for his crimes,” Mamdani said.


However, the Guardian reported that Mamdani has been “in conversation” with city lawyers to determine whether his administration could arrest Netanyahu.

Is Mamdani damaging New York City?

He said in his Wednesday video, “My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant, if Benjamin Netanyahu came here.”

“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant,” the mayor added. “The federal government, however, does — and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant.”

“I want to be equally clear: Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz responded to Mamdani’s call for Netanyahu’s arrest, posting on social media that it’s “not going to happen.”

Related:
Trump Makes It Clear Netanyahu Will 'Not be Arrested' After Mamdani Fantasizes About Locking Him Up

Waltz explained, “1. The U.S. is not party to the Rome Statute that underlies the ICC, 2. The UN Headquarters Agreement grants diplomatic protections to visiting heads of gov’t, 3. head-of-state immunity applies, & 4. federal authority trumps any local mayor’s wishes. This is pure political theater.”

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Monday that Netanyahu will not be arrested if he comes to the United States.

“The only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents!” he wrote.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon fired back at Mamdani, saying, “If someone should be arrested, it is you … it is you that give coverage to terrorists, and it is you that actually sent his representative to meet with the Iranian ambassador to the UN.”

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton highlighted Mamdani’s hypocrisy with his call to arrest Netanyahu.

He told Fox News on Wednesday, “Is Zohran Mamdani threatening to arrest butchers from Iran who have killed tens of thousands of their own people, or genuine war criminals from other countries? No. The one person he cites is the leader of the Jewish State of Israel.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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