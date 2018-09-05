Exclusive: Herman Cain Launches Official Project To Crush Anti-Trumpers

Entrepreneur, author, radio host and former presidential candidate Herman Cain announced he has launched America Fighting Back PAC, which promises to counter “a stream of disrespectful, dishonest and destructive news” about President Donald Trump and protect his agenda.

The front page of the AFBPAC website says, “America is under attack. We need you to stand up and Fight Back!” That sentiment is the one that Cain hopes his supporters will understand.

During an interview with The Western Journal’s Joshua Manning, Cain said he believes many conservatives have been silenced “because they don’t have a voice, countering all of the malarkey in the liberal media.”

According to Cain, AFBPAC will push back by buying ad time and “going directly to the people.”

“America Fighting Back PAC has assembled an amazing group of marketing and social media experts who are committed to President Trump,” the group says on its website. “We are combining this media and marketing talent with the resources of millions of Americans to build a wall of truth, reason and messaging to counter the unhinged media and Washington political class.”

Cain, a conservative activist and 2012 Republican presidential candidate, will be the face and voice of the campaign. He said AFBPAC already has shot nine commercials that will be going out over the airwaves in the near future.

“President Trump faces a hostile media, an ongoing investigation from an out of control Special Counsel, and even lingering resentment by the establishment of the Republican party,” AFBPAC says in a memo outlining its strategy for 2018. “To turn this situation around, it will require focused and dedicated effort.”

The group lists as a top goal counteracting the Democratic effort to slow the president’s agenda.

“The first line of defense in this effort is to keep a Republican majority in the United States House of Representatives,” the memo says. “If the Democrats don’t win a majority in the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump’s agenda continues to move forward.

“The final initiative is to take ground in the United States Senate. If Democrats control the House of Representatives but we increase our majority in the US Senate, the Trump agenda will not be rolled back.”

AFBPAC outlines three tactics to accomplish its goals in the strategy memo.

The first is to speak to Trump’s supporters. According to AFBPAC, many of his supporters are frustrated with other Republicans who undermine his presidency for the sake of their own advancement.

“Our mission is to use paid media, social media, and the unique communication skills of our chairman, Herman Cain, to reach this audience with arguments to get them to see what’s at stake, and fully mobilized to vote even for Republicans they may not love,” the memo says.

Second, the PAC plans to “speak to diverse audiences helped by the Trump agenda.”

Cain, who is described as a “businessman, broadcaster, speaker and advocate,” will use his diverse audience and business connections to reach even marginalized minorities and offer a clear picture of the economic success that Trump has brought to America.

“You don’t have to like Donald Trump to benefit from the roaring economic recovery resulting from his agenda,” Cain is quoted as saying. “We need to make sure everyone realizes this economic progress disappears if Democrats hamstring the Trump Agenda.”

Finally, AFBPAC plans to use specialized social media abilities to reach its goals.

The organization has teamed up with The Western Journal to reach those who distrust much of the traditional media and bring an accurate portrayal of the president’s agenda to the voters through social media.

The AFBPAC strategy memo says The Western Journal is “one of the top 5 most engaged news outlets on social media platforms. The specialized skills of the marketing team who built Western Journal into a social media powerhouse, have come together to build America Fighting Back PAC into an electoral powerhouse for continuing the Trump Agenda.”

