The Red Economy and the Power of Consumer Choice

This article was sponsored by Patriot Mobile.

In this defining election year, we Americans find ourselves at a critical juncture. We are witnessing a coordinated assault on our American values by progressive, leftist forces not just in Washington, D.C., but in every facet of our society, including business, education and entertainment. With every new day, another news story reveals the depth of corruption in our institutions.

If you were to look at our nation today, some might say the left is well underway in achieving a “fundamental transformation” of America.

How did we get here? It seems that conservatives have been behind the eight ball in innovating our marketing strategy. We are finding out late in the game that it’s not enough to tell conservative voters to get to the polls on Election Day.

Several news stories give a hopeful sign that conservatives are waking up. We are learning there is much more that we could be doing to live out our values on a daily basis.

In the area of business, countless Americans stood up to the woke agenda being pushed onto customers by Target, Disney and Bud Light, causing these powerful corporations to lose billions of dollars in value just this past year.

Ten years ago, the term “red economy” would not have meant much to conservatives. Today, it is a rapidly growing movement where Americans are rejecting companies pushing woke ideas such as critical race theory and “diversity, equity and inclusion” and turning to companies that uphold traditional American values — such as Patriot Mobile.

More and more conservative consumers are understanding the power of “voting with their wallets” and making conscious choices to shop at and do business with patriotic companies that align with them. Every dollar spent now becomes a vote cast for a particular set of values and beliefs — supporting either left-leaning ideology or traditional conservative ideals. It’s become increasingly clear that the middle ground is rapidly shrinking.

Several companies have emerged in the red economy that are showing us the way. Public Square is a digital marketplace boasting the largest directory of freedom-loving businesses in America. It connects consumers with values-aligned businesses, with more than 1.6 million consumer members and 75,000 registered businesses.

“PublicSquare is on a mission to restore the culture through the power of commerce. This isn’t about boycotts; it’s about helping you switch to something better,” the company said on its official website.

Public Square went public in February 2023 and has even launched a pro-life diaper company, EveryLife.

You might know John Rich as a successful country artist, but this patriot also recently launched Old Glory Bank, “the bank for the hard-working, freedom-loving Americans.”

In response to numerous news stories of conservatives being canceled by woke big banks, Rich, along with Dr. Ben Carson, Larry Elder, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin-Christensen and others, set out to provide an alternative bank that upholds the right to financial freedom.

In its “Banking Bill of Rights,” Old Glory Bank vows to uphold every American’s freedom of association, freedom of financial privacy, freedom from censorship, freedom of lifestyle and freedom of American values.

“Right now everyone wants to run for the hills. Old Glory Bank is that hill you can run to,” Rich said.

No American deserves to be debanked because of his or her political or religious views.

Patriot Mobile, described as “America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider,” offers nationwide coverage utilizing all three of the major networks.

From humble beginnings in a one-room office with three visionaries and a loyal dog, Patriot Mobile has experienced incredible growth, expanding by more than 800 percent in the last four years alone.

“Our growth is a testament to the millions of Americans who believe in the values we stand for,” said Jenny Story, Patriot Mobile’s chief operating officer. “Patriot Mobile is not just a wireless provider; we are a community of like-minded individuals working together in this journey towards a stronger, more connected America.”

What sets this American company apart is that it is committed to donating a portion of every dollar earned to organizations upholding our God-given rights and freedoms.

Americans need to wake up and realize the power that we hold, not just at the ballot box but in our wallets. It’s time we live out our conservative values in the daily choices we make.

The good news is, the red economy is here to stay and is poised for exponential growth in 2024. Have you joined?

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

