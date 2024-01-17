Disaster: Biden's Border Crisis Causing Public Health Catastrophe

This article was sponsored by The Wellness Company.

As if one pandemic wasn’t enough.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, health commissioner of New York City, is waving the white flag. President Joe Biden’s border policies are producing contagious diseases not seen for decades.

A new disease in every busload of migrants.

The 2.5 million recorded migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2023 represent an all-time high. These individuals come from 160 exotic countries, most with terrible health care standards.

Now, illegal immigrants are driving a resurgence of rare diseases once extinct in the United States. A prime example is polio: in 2022, a New York man was paralyzed by polio likely originating from another country. The last previous confirmed polio case in New York was in 1990.

Nationwide public health crisis as we head to the polls.

Tuberculosis, an airborne bacterial infection, has been confirmed in every neighborhood in New York City, with 88 percent of cases in people born outside the U.S. Florida saw a 21 percent increase in TB in the year after Biden was elected. Texas border counties have triple the national average rate for TB.

But the list doesn’t stop there:

• Chickenpox outbreaks have ripped through migrant shelters in multiple states.

• Measles, declared eliminated in the U.S. back in 2000, has been brought back to this country.

• Malaria was reported by a Maryland resident who contracted it from an individual infected while outside the U.S.

• Leprosy is now endemic in the Southeast United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traced the source to — you guessed it — “international migration of persons with the disease.”

And that’s just the beginning. Migrant-borne illnesses are transmissible and already spiking nationwide.

Biden’s No. 1 import: disease.

Thanks to Sleepy Joe and his border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s not “if” but “when” — and the most important thing you can do is be prepared ahead of time. That’s where The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kits come in.

The Wellness Company and its great doctors — such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Drew, Dr. Harvey Risch and Dr. Jim Thorp — are regularly in the media fighting against the corrupt medical

establishment.

Dr. Thorp, one of the nation’s leading critics of the United States’ public health policies, believes that now — more than ever — people should be prepared for the next crisis:

We can’t rely on our crumbling health care system to have our backs in an emergency. I’ve strongly recommended “stock piling” critical medications for years — like the meds found in our Medical Emergency Kits. Early intervention is KEY at the first sign of symptoms. Taking an active approach by being prepared for the next illness has helped my family tremendously.

The Wellness Company and its doctors are medical professionals that you can trust, and their new Medical Emergency Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

Have Ivermectin, Amoxicillin and Z-pak™ on hand.

Be ready for the next crisis. This medical emergency kit contains an assortment of life-saving medications – including antibiotics, antivirals and antiparasitics. The Medical Emergency Kit

includes a guidebook to aid in the safe use of these life-saving medications.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store or pharmacy. Order your kit at The Wellness Company and simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription Medical Emergency Kit.

The Wellness Company Medical Emergency Kit includes:

Don’t be caught unprepared. Don’t be reliant on the broken and corrupt medical industrial complex. Don’t regret not acting today.

Order The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kits now!

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession and use of prescription medications.

