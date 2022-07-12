Share
Lifestyle

Heroes Rescue Visually Impaired Man and Guide Dog Who Fell Into Harbor at Night: 'Sheer Fear and Panic'

 By Amanda Thomason  July 12, 2022 at 11:37am
Share

Engaged couple Isabella Scott and Ezrick Marines were enjoying the holiday weekend in Boston when a misstep nearly took Marines’ life.

Both Scott and Marines are visually impaired, and Marines has a guide dog named Brutus who helps him navigate the world.

The trio were out at Fan Pier Park one evening, enjoying the Boston Harbor, when Marines and Brutus found their way to a section where there was a gap in the guardrail.

Scott was filming a live TikTok video as Marines stepped off the pier into the open air and fell six feet to the water, pulling Brutus along with him.

She panicked, knowing that her fiance couldn’t swim, and she couldn’t help him. She started screaming for help, and some of her TikTok viewers started calling 911.

Trending:
Biden's Suspicious Tale of Abused 10-Year-Old Girl Needing Abortion Unravels as Story's Sole Source Is Identified

“I started shouting ‘he can’t swim, he can’t swim’ because that is the only logical thing I could think of to do at the time,” she told WBZ-TV.

Marines acknowledged that he was in dire straits, flailing around in the water with no chance on his own.

“I can’t swim to save my life,” he explained. “I had a book bag on, I had my phone in my hand, had the dog in my other hand, freaking out.

“Sheer fear and panic.”

In the scramble, Scott paused the video just as help arrived, leaving her viewers in the lurch and not recording the heroic save as two unnamed good Samaritans jumped into the harbor and helped Marines to safety.

Brutus was able to find his way to shore on his own.

An ambulance was soon on the scene, thanks to the viewers and some passersby who also called 911 when they realized what had happened. Marines was ushered to be evaluated, and the couple never got to officially meet their heroes.

If you ask Scott, Marines would be dead if it weren’t for the two who plunged in after him.

“They jumped in themselves to rescue somebody that they didn’t even know,” Scott said. “And that, to me, is heroic.

Related:
Heroes Risk Lives to Rescue Hotel Guests from Massive Fire That 'Could've Burned the Town Down'

“It was so hectic that we didn’t get to get their names because we were rushed into the ambulance.”

“I really want to meet them and just like, thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Marines said.



EMTs said similar accidents in that area are common, and the couple is now advocating for change that would benefit everyone and make the area safer, especially at night.

“I think it would just make it completely safer for families and everyone just to enjoy the park,” Scott said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Heroes Rescue Visually Impaired Man and Guide Dog Who Fell Into Harbor at Night: 'Sheer Fear and Panic'
Blind Dog, 13, Lost for Three Weeks - Finally Found in Roadside Ditch, Reunited with Relieved Family
Pregnant Texas Woman Fights HOV Ticket, Arguing That Baby in Utero Counts as Second Person
Heroes Risk Lives to Rescue Hotel Guests from Massive Fire That 'Could've Burned the Town Down'
Two 9 Year Olds and a 6 Year Old Found on Top of Mountain After Wandering from Camp
See more...

Conversation