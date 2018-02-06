‘Hi Folks!’: Trump Mocks ‘Fake News’ Media Right in Front of Them to Cheers from Crowd

During a speech Monday, President Donald Trump poked fun at the “fake news media,” then relished in the fact that since his remarks were being broadcast live, there was nothing they could do to cut him off.

Delivering remarks at a tax reform event in Blue Ash, Ohio, Trump specifically called out out the mainstream media outlets who were recording his every word.

“Today, we’re thrilled to be joined by several business leaders who understand just how true all of the things that we’re saying are,” Trump said.

“We’re also thrilled to have a lot of the fake news media in the back,” he added, motioning with his finger to the back of the room.

The president even had a greeting ready for the “fake news media” — one that he was sure people watching at home wouldn’t miss.

“Those cameras are rolling. Hi, folks,” Trump said, waving his hand as he spoke. That remark drew laughter from the crowd.

Trump went on to explain why he likes when his speeches are broadcast live. That way, everyone listens to what he has to say, without the mainstream media acting as a filter to pick and choose what they want people to hear.

“That’s what good about doing it live. They can’t cut you,” he said, garnering cheers from those in attendance.

“You know, when you do a tape, you end up saying, ‘Well, wait a minute. What happened to the four sentences that they cut out? Where are those four sentences?'” Trump added.

“That’s true. A lot of fake news, but that’s OK. Hey, they’re doing their thing. Whatever — I don’t know what they’re thinking, but they’re doing their thing.”

During his speech Monday, Trump touched a variety of topics, from the “treasonous” Democrats who refused to stand up and clap during his State of the Union address last week, to the NFL players who did stand during the playing of the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“We’re saluting one great American flag, and everybody stood up yesterday,” Trump said. “There was nobody kneeling at the beginning of the Super Bowl.”

“We’ve made a lot of improvement, haven’t we? That’s a big improvement,” the president added.

Trump’s main focus during his Monday speech, though, was to tout the effects of the historic tax reform bill he signed into law late last year.

“In addition to the bonuses created by our tax cuts, economists estimate that our business tax cut will raise the income of a typical family by an average of $4,000,” he pointed out.

Later, he explained to the crowd of Sheffer Corporation employees that when American workers win, the entire country wins as well.

“Our country wins because we’re all in this together,” he said. “We’re one team, one people, and one family.”

