High School Baseball Player Dies After 'Freak Accident' at Practice

 By Bryan Chai  December 13, 2023 at 9:34am
Tragedy has struck the Georgia high school baseball scene after a “freak accident” has led to the unexpected death of a promising student-athlete baseball star.

Jeremy Medina died on Monday according to a Facebook post from his family:

In a Tuesday post, Medina’s family took to social media to reveal that “his heart stopped” on Monday night.

Making matters worse for the family, they revealed in the Facebook post that Medina died just an hour before his grandmother was slated to arrive and visit him.

“Sadly, his heart stopped last night about an hour before grandma arrived,” the family posted on Facebook. “We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands and we will see him soon.

“We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take time now to be with our family.”

Medina was declared brain-dead by doctors last week, according to WAGA-TV.

The 18-year-old baseball prospect was in a coma after a Nov. 20 incident that school officials could only describe as a “freak accident.”

Medina was reportedly just hanging out during baseball practice, leaning against a net, when an errant baseball bat struck him in the head.

That coma eventually gave way to the brain-dead diagnosis last week.

Medina was kept on life-support after being declared brain-dead and reportedly wanted to donate his organs.

Local social media swiftly picked up on the tragic story when the young man was first declared brain-dead, and touching tributes poured in.

The family has set up a website for Medina in his honor.

