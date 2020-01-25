High School Football Player Surprises Grandmother Battling Cancer by Giving Her Flowers and Hug Before Taking Field

While October is generally known as breast cancer awareness month, the families of those currently fighting the disease are aware of it all year round.

The Calderon family from Pensacola, Florida, know that well as their matriarch, Amparo, is once again fighting breast cancer. According to what her grandson, Frank Calderon, told ABC News, she’d had cancer before and beaten it.

When October came around, the Pensacola Catholic High School Crusaders decided to show their support during their Oct. 25 game by wearing pink socks. While Frank, who played on the team, wore pink socks as well, he had a more personal tribute in mind.

Right before the game, as the players gathered on the field, Frank broke off from the group and ran up into the bleachers, carrying a large bouquet of pink flowers.

He headed toward his grandma, who was seated on the stands wearing a shirt with pink text and sporting bright pink pants. Frank handed her the bouquet and gave her a hug.

“I love you, Grandma,” he said.

While other people in Frank’s family knew what he had planned, it came as a surprise to Amparo, who can be seen wiping away tears after the embrace.

The video is finally starting to make the rounds and plenty of people are appreciating the heartfelt moment between grandmother and grandson. Many people have sent their well-wishes and hopes that Amparo will soon be cancer-free once again.

“Our family is so thankful for the prayers and good wishes,” Karla Calderon, the teen’s mom, told ABC.

“She’s always been there for me,” Frank said of his grandmother. “She’s a strong woman. She’s beat [cancer] once. I think she can beat it again.”

“Family always comes first.”

When the school shared the clip, plenty of people chimed in with their own firsthand accounts of Frank’s actions.

“Frank is a first class young man, from a first class family,” one commenter wrote.

“I had the pleasure of coaching him in middle school football. He was a very coachable kid. Proud to know him.”

“A young man with focus as a student, athlete and more importantly as a real man,” another wrote.

“Honored to have been present for this!” a third wrote. “Sweet moment!”

It’s clear that Frank and Amparo have a very special relationship, and hopefully they will be able to continue to build that bond for years to come.

