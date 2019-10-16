Chick-fil-A Branch Sponsors Free Mammograms in Honor of Worker Who Beat Breast Cancer

Chick-fil-A has become known not only for its delicious chicken sandwiches and cheerful employees, but its genuine interest in helping the communities around them.

A Chick-fil-A in Belmont, North Carolina, recently found a way to honor and celebrate one of their own as well as provide a service for the women in their community.

It all started because of 65-year-old “Miss Trish.” According to WJZY, worker Patricia Russell experienced a scary bout with cancer earlier this year.

Unable to afford a mammogram, the breast cancer wasn’t found until there were three masses, at which point Russell had to go through the entire ordeal of surgery, chemo and radiation.

Thankfully, she’s back where she belongs, alongside the coworkers that were so kind to her during her health scare.

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

“I’ve been humbled by all of it and God has been so good,” she said. “They showed me loved and prayed for me so good things can come from bad things.”

Tony Gilbert, the executive director at Russell’s location, said that seeing Russell go through treatment “really shook us up,” and helped them decide “to do something to help people.”

“And we said hey that’s not anything we want anyone else to deal with and we decided to try to raise money and help people who can’t afford their own mammograms,” Gilbert said.

“It would be powerful if because we do this it saved a life,” Gilbert added. “That’s something we can’t put words to it would be amazing.”

A table was set up in the Belmont Chick-fil-A with information and Russell’s picture front and center, which warmed her heart.

“There’s that picture of me in the middle and it says ‘Our Reason,’ and it gives me goosebumps to know they wanted to help me in my honor, that’s very touching,” she said.

“The mobile mammogram unit is here & we are ready for a wonderful day raising awareness for breast cancer!” the Belmont location posted on Oct. 12.

RELATED: Off-Duty Chick-fil-A Employee Climbs Down Storm Drain To Retrieve Woman's Phone

“We still have some available appointments, afternoon walk-ins are welcome. Also, as a reminder stop by between 10:30-2:30 as we donate 10% of all sales to support local women in need through CaroMont Health Foundation!”

As a result of their outreach efforts, 14 women were able to get a free mammogram.

“Chick-fil-A Belmont was proud to partner with CaroMont Health last Friday to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month!” they added in a recap post. “Many of you know & participated in the fundraiser during our lunch hours, and thanks to you — our wonderful community — we were able to raise $1,000 dollars for the CaroMont Foundation.”

“All monies raised stay in our local community and help ladies who can’t afford services. The total donation made by Natasha and Tony is $1,750.00. We couldn’t have done this without YOU! Again, thanks to our great community for supporting CFA Belmont!”

As for Russell, she has some encouraging words to share with women who might be facing the same diagnosis she did.

“Don’t give up,” she said. “Keep smiling through it all and ask for God’s help to get you through it and you’ll get through it.”

“I felt those prayers and I told everybody cancer invaded my body but not my soul,” she added. “Cancer has left scars on my chest but none on my heart.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.