Hijab-Clad Woman Screaming 'Allahu Akbar' Shot by Police in Paris Metro Station

Paris police on Tuesday shot a hijab-wearing woman who had allegedly been telling fellow commuter train riders, “You’re all going to die.”

The woman also reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is great,” and refused police commands to surrender, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said, according to Reuters.

Commuters reported that the woman was “uttering aggressive, jihadist comments,” government spokesman Olivier Veran said. In response, police confronted her at the Bibliotheque François-Mitterrand station.

Police “pulled the woman aside and first asked her to calm down but also to show her hands to show they presented no particular danger,” he said.

The woman did not comply.

“What happened then was that law enforcement officers had no option but to open fire on this woman given the danger of the situation,” he said.

The woman was dressed in a long robe, called an abaya, which is most often worn by Muslims, according to the Associated Press.

She also told passengers on the train on which she was riding, “You’re all going to get it,” and “Boom,” Nunez said.

According to AP, police fired several shots after the woman threatened to blow herself up. A search after the shooting found she was not carrying explosives.

The woman, whose name was not known, was in critical condition, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Police suspect the woman had been detained in 2021 after making threats during a French counter-terrorism operation and later institutionalized over mental health issues, per the AP.

France has been on high alert after an Oct 13 incident in which a teacher was stabbed to death by a suspect the French authorities tied to the Islamic State.

Earlier in October, a Brussels shooting left two Swedish nationals dead and a third person wounded. An online video later claimed that the Islamic State was responsible, according to Reuters.

After the attack, which took place at a soccer game between Sweden and Belgium, Belgium raised its terror alert to the highest level.

Alerts have also been posted at America’s Southern Border, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail said a notice from the San Diego office of Customs and Border Protection warned that members of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad might try to enter the United States.

“Individuals inspired by, or reacting to, the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border,” the notice said.

