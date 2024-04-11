Share
Just in: OJ Simpson Dead at 76

 By Johnathan Jones  April 11, 2024 at 8:25am
Former football star, actor and accused murderer O.J. Simpson died on Wednesday of cancer at the age of 76, his family announced Thursday morning.

According to Simpson’s family, the former University of Southern California and later NFL running back died after a battle with cancer.

On his official account on the social media platform X, a Thursday morning message read:

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
The message was signed, “The Simpson Family.”

GOP Rep Moves to Institute Death Penalty for Child Sex Abusers: 'Let's See Who Tries to Protect Pedophiles'

TMZ reported a diagnosis of cancer was confirmed in February.

What type of cancer Simpson was diagnosed with was not shared.

Do you know someone with cancer?

The celebrity news and gossip outlet pointed out a video Simpson posted on X last May in which Simpson said he had beaten a form of cancer while he discussed marijuana use.

Simpson had made himself known to new generations in recent years for his commentary on current events on social media.

He had not shared a post on the account since February when he shared his support for the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl:

OJ Simpson Diagnosed with Cancer, Undergoing Intensive Treatment: Report

The former running back ended his career in San Francisco after the 1979 season after having played for the Buffalo Bills for nine seasons.

Simpson won a Heisman Trophy in 1968 and later acted in Hollywood — including roles alongside Leslie Nielsen in three “Naked Gun” films.”

He was best known throughout the last three decades for being the lone defendant in the highly publicized murder trial of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Simpson was controversially acquitted of the murders.

A civil jury later found him liable and ordered him to pay the victims’ families.

