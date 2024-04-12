Heisman Trophy Trust Comes Under Fire for 'Crazy' Response to OJ Simpson's Death
The trust that administers the Heisman Trophy is determined to honor a figure who may be its most odious awardee.
The Heisman Trophy Trust mourned O.J. Simpson in a Thursday tweet.
“The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the passing of 1968 Heisman Trophy Winner O.J. Simpson.”
“We extend our sympathy to his family.”
— The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) April 11, 2024
Simpson is most known for his acquittal in a 1995 double murder case, rather than his 1968 award and NFL career as a Hall of Fame running back.
The post was flooded with responses objecting to the lamentation of Simpson — and calling for the restoration of running back Reggie Bush’s own Heisman Trophy award.
The Heisman Trophy Trust has come under criticism for stripping Bush, a former USC and New Orleans Saints standout, of his Heisman Trophy in 2010 for accepting gifts as a college football player.
This is crazy. BTW, give Reggie his Heisman back.
— Mid-Major Basketball (@midmajorball) April 11, 2024
Another X user suggested that silence would’ve been preferable to mourning Simpson — who most Americans believe to be a falsely acquitted murderer, according to The Washington Post.
“Should have sat on the sidelines for this one,” that user commented.
Should have sat on the sidelines for this one
— RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) April 11, 2024
Critics of Simpson suggested that his award should’ve been stripped in the midst of his murder trial.
His Heisman should’ve been canceled 30 years ago. shameful
— KKL (@KarenKeyLargo) April 11, 2024
The controversial awardee’s family announced that he died of cancer on Wednesday, according to TMZ.
Simpson’s children indicated that he passed in the presence of his family, and asked for discretion in the wake of his death, in a message published to his official X account.
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
The Heisman Trophy Trust credentials an electorate of hundreds of sports journalists for the voting process on the annual award, according to its official website.
