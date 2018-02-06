Hillary Clinton: ‘I Get Overwhelmed At Least A Dozen Times A Day’ Over Trump Presidency

Nearly 15 months after losing the election almost all political pundits believed she would win, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton remains outspoken about the state of politics under the man who won.

In a speech this week at the Georgetown Institute for Women Peace and Security, the former secretary of state promised to remain an active voice on issues including women’s rights despite the emotional toll she claimed the current climate continues to take on her.

As the Washington Examiner reported, she told the audience that she gets “overwhelmed at least a dozen times a day” when considering the state of political discourse.

While she did not mention Trump — or even politics — directly, her words were interpreted by the Washington Post and others as a thinly veiled commentary on the current administration.

“It’s easy to be overwhelmed with everything going on in the world today,” Clinton said.

Keeping her focus on issues rather than personalities, she offered her commitment to being a force for change on issues of social justice.

Clinton told the audience that she believes “advancing the rights, opportunities and full participation of women and girls is the great unfinished business of the 21st century,” assuring those in attendance that they will hear more from her in support of that mission.

“I intend to keep fighting to pursue this agenda and remain on the front lines of democracy,” she said.

While it is unclear what specific steps she intends to take, Clinton encouraged others to join her cause and warned them to expect trials if they do.

“It is hard to continue to speak out and stand up against what you think of as obvious wrongs,” she said. “But do not grow weary. Don’t get discouraged.”

“Do not grow weary,” said Clinton @Georgetown. “Bring a sustained commitment, think of these honorees…Draw hope and inspiration from each of them and leave here today with a renewed commitment to making your own mark on the world. I know that’s what we need more than ever.” https://t.co/EQ7qGypKMs — GU Women & Peace (@giwps) February 5, 2018

According to Fox News, Clinton made the comments as she attended Georgetown to present an award to two women, a former ISIS prisoner named Nadia Murad and a former Myanmarese political prisoner named Wai Nu.

“Secretary Clinton’s remarks are part of an annual Hillary Rodham Clinton awards ceremony hosted by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security,” the institute explained in its announcement of the event.

Columnist Karol Markowicz criticized Clinton’s decision to inject potentially divisive rhetoric into the otherwise unifying event.

“At Georgetown, Clinton turned what should have been a noble event honoring women who have suffered through great adversity into a criticism of America,” she wrote.

Clinton has similarly worked apparent jabs at Trump into ostensibly apolitical events, including the commencement address she delivered last year at Wellesley College, her alma mater.

Speaking to graduates at the all-female college in Massachusetts, NBC News reported that she made a covert reference to the Trump administration by invoking the Watergate-related frenzy surrounding President Richard Nixon during her college years.

“We were furious about the past presidential election, of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with impeachment for obstruction of justice — after firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice!” she said.

