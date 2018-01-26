Hillary ‘Faith Adviser’ Sexually Harassed Campaign Staff… She Refused to Fire Him

Burns Strider, Hillary Clinton’s “faith adviser,” sexually harassed a 30-year-old woman with whom he shared an office during the 2008 campaign.

Informed about the incident, Hillary refused to fire Strider and assigned the woman to another job instead.

Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling.

It didn’t work.

In 2016, he took a job working for David Brock in a pro-Clinton organization but, there, he was fired after several months for sexual harassment of a young female aide.

During the 2016 campaign, Strider sent Hillary daily inspirational messages and psalms.

“We share reflections and devotions each day,” Strider said, noting that he had done so for 10 years.

Strider, a Southern Baptist from Mississippi, served as the director of faith outreach during Hillary’s 2008 campaign.

According to The New York Times, which will run the story on its front page Saturday, Strider was accused by the young woman of having “rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissing her and (sending) her a string of suggestive emails, including at least one during the night.”

During the entire “Me Too” sexual harassment scandal that has decimated the ranks of male journalists, TV personalities, commentators, congressmen and corporate executives, Hillary made no mention of the Strider scandal or of her failure to fire him.

By reassigning the victimized woman and taking no action against the male harasser, Hillary engaged in exactly the kind of conduct she has so vocally and aggressively condemned.

Of course, Strider did no more — and a lot less — than Hillary’s husband did as president.

Not only did Bill seek special favors for at least two of his lovers — Gennifer Flowers and Monica Lewinsky — but he roamed the hallways of the White House looking for young women to sexually harass.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

