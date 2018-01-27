Hillary Just Phoned Staffer Who Was Sexually Harassed by Campaign Aide

Trying to get ahead of the outrageous story in The New York Times that Burns Strider, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s “faith adviser” in her 2008 campaign, sexually harassed a woman aide and was not fired but only docked two weeks pay for the offense, Clinton today said that she phoned the aide to compliment her on her courage.

Hillary blandly issued a statement today saying:

“A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed.

“I called her today to tell her how proud I am for her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard.”

Wow. What a masterpiece of evasion!

Hillary won’t recount what that “something” that happened in 2008 was.

She says that docking her aide two weeks pay was adequate to “address” his sexual harassment.

She doesn’t mention that she fired the woman — but not the man, punishing her for being the victim while aggressor got a slap on the wrist.

Hillary also ignores the fact that the same aide was hired by David Brock in the 2016 campaign for a Hillary campaign front group and continued to send Mrs. Clinton daily devotional messages, getting many replies from her in return.

And then, sure enough, Strider again sexually harassed another woman and, this time, was fired.

Because she phoned the woman who was harassed in 2008, we are supposed to believe that Hillary takes accusations of sexual harassment seriously, despite the evidence of her failure to do so when her husband was involved.

The revelation of sexual harassment — twice by the same man — in Hillary’s inner circle underscores her failure to take sexual harassment seriously.

Whether it was her enabling of Bill by defending or ignoring his conduct or her reluctance to condemn her mega donor Harvey Weinstein, Hillary is betraying the hypocrisy of her staunch support of woman’s rights.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

