Hillary’s Campaign Manager Recommended Firing Strider for Sexual Harassment But Was Overruled

Patti Solis Doyle, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager for her unsuccessful 2008 run for the presidency, said that the sexual harassment of a young female aide by “faith adviser” Burns Strider came to her attention.

Doyle remembered: “My recommendation to the Senator (Clinton) was to fire him, and I was overruled.”

Pressed further, she was asked “did she (Hillary) overrule you personally?”

Doyle replied: “I was overruled. Yes.”

Commenting on Hillary’s phone call and tweet that she had called the victimized woman and expressed admiration for her, Doyle said, “I was disappointed by that tweet, that response.

“It was the wrong call” not to fire Strider, she added.

“I wish she had said it was the wrong call.”

Doyle’s criticism of her former boss mirrors the anger at Hillary’s conduct rippling through the feminist community.

The fact that she transferred the victim and kept Strider on staff speaks volumes about her hypocrisy.

And then, the further fact that Hillary likely arranged for her close ally David Brock to hire Strider for the 2016 campaign compounds her lack of judgement.

(Strider was fired from the second job too, again for sexual harassment.)

Hillary threw Doyle under the bus in February, 2008, after she finished third in the Iowa Caucuses.

So there is no likely no love lost there.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

