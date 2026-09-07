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Diamond Harbour, India, on Nov. 16, 2013.
Diamond Harbour, India, on Nov. 16, 2013. (Lukasz-Nowak1 / Getty Images)

Hindu Nationalist Mob Cuts Off Power and Water from Christian Family's Home

 By Michael Austin  September 7, 2026 at 3:15am
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A mob of Hindu nationalists recently caused severe damage to a home belonging to a Christian family, exposing them to monsoon rains and even severing power and water services to the property.

On July 2, roughly 100 anti-Christian activists circled the home in Chhattisgarh, a state in central India, according to a Sept. 2 report from International Christian Concern.

They tried to get “Kamal Sinha” — whose real name was concealed by the ministry for safety reasons — to undergo Ghar Wapsi, the process of reconverting to Hinduism.

When Sinha refused, the mob climbed onto his roof and tore it off.

As a result, his family of seven is now “exposed to heavy monsoon rains and unable to live safely in the structure,” International Christian Concern described.

Sinha said that “all of our harvested crops were drenched in the rainwater after the roof was destroyed.”

Bisahu Dhruv, the leader of the mob, demanded that Sinha and his family renounce Jesus Christ.

“By becoming Christians, you have polluted the village and defiled our gods and goddesses,” Dhruv told him, per International Christian Concern.

“You should not live here. You do not worship our deities, do not offer coconuts or other offerings, and do not accept the prasad given to our gods,” he continued.

“And you follow another religion and another God. Therefore, leave the village. Otherwise, you will not be allowed to live here. We will stop your farming, demolish your house, and drive your entire family out.”

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The water and electricity services were also severed from Sinha’s home, and the family was forced to shutter their small grocery store.

International Christian Concern noted that other families in Chhattisgarh have faced similar violence.

“Just this year, hundreds of families have become homeless, building temporary shelters in the nearby forest region,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that Chhattisgarh has “anti-conversion” laws on the books, pressuring Indians to remain Hindus and to spurn Christianity.

There is an ascendant Hindu nationalist movement in India which claims that being a Hindu is central to Indian identity.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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