As a mixed martial arts veteran, Jorge Masvidal knows what it’s like to be in a fight.

As the Miami-born son of a Cuban father and Peruvian mother, he knows what socialism can do to impoverish a country.

Both are coming in handy as the athlete pushes President Donald Trump’s cause heading into the 2020 election, with a campaign speech over the weekend that put Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s efforts to court Hispanics down for the count.

It’s no secret Biden is pulling out all the stops — including pandering to a degree that’s insulting — to get support among Latinos, and Masvidal wants to make sure he doesn’t get it.

Joining Donald Trump Jr. on a “Fighters Against Socialism” tour in South Florida over the weekend, according to Fox, Masvidal made the case that Democrats don’t deserve Hispanic votes.

With the party currently infected with the socialistic ideas of figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it clearly hasn’t learned a thing from the national disasters of Latin American — Cuba and Venezuala, say — where those ideas have been implemented.

Masvidal, known to Ultimate Fighting Championship fans as “Gamebred,” made his support for President Donald Trump crystal clear.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find disturbing.

“The Democrats just think that they’re entitled to the Latino vote. They think that we just have to hand it over to them,” Masvidal told the crowd on one tour stop. “That’s right. We sure as hell don’t.”

Check out the speech here. Masvidal drops the f-bomb at the end, but it’s all worth watching.

Amazing speech by my friend and UFC legend @GamebredFighter. Give it a listen it’s one of the best “vote for Trump” arguments I’ve heard! pic.twitter.com/wTtvoeZtBK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 14, 2020

“They gotta show us what they can do for us — what they can do for our communities,” he said. “We’re not gonna buy the same ‘woof tickets’ [lies] and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It’s not gonna happen.”

Masvidal singled out Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s decision during a mid-September visit to Kissimmee, Florida, where, according to USA Today, the former vice president tried to impress a Hispanic Heritage Month crowd by playing part of the Spanish-language pop song “Despacito” on his cell phone.

get ratioed by joe biden despacito pic.twitter.com/AqLAA0PvQ6 — liam flynn (@liamflynn_) October 6, 2020

A video as embarrassing as that could end a campaign for town dog-catcher. For Democrats, it was just another day on the trail with Biden.

But Masvidal wasn’t buying any of it.

“You know what else is not gonna work for them?” he said. “Playing ‘Despacito’ on your cellphone to pander to us. Hell no. You gotta give us some credit for having heads on our shoulders.”

Giving voters credit is not something Democrats are known for in general, and it’s not a strong point for Biden in particular.

This is a candidate who sees entire groups of Americans not as individuals trying to live their own lives, but as members of voting blocs — voting blocs that owe Democrats their support. (Biden’s “you ain’t black” line to a black radio host is already part of the country’s political infamy.)

Then Masvidal put his support for Trump in the language of an athlete – and in a sports analogy familiar to almost every American.

“Now, I’m a professional athlete and I’ve been one for most of my life so I’ve always seen things through a sports lens. That makes Donald Trump our head coach and before the global pandemic we were winning Super Bowls.

“And when you’re winning Super Bowls, you don’t fire the coach. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like the plays he runs, the players he puts on the field, or what he says on Twitter.

“You sure as hell don’t replace him for another coach who’s been in the business for 47 years at every level and never won a f—ing game.”

That’s the sad fact about the 2020 Democratic nominee. He’s a veteran lawmaker who, in the words of former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, has been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

He was the vice president during the eight-year national embarrassment known as the Barack Obama presidency, when the country struggled through the worst economic recovery from a major recession since World War II.

And he “won” his spot as the Democratic Party’s nominee almost by default. After the Democratic primary in South Carolina rejuvenated his campaign, it was going to be either Biden or the avowed socialist Bernie Sanders — and panicked Democrats knew Sanders was guaranteed to lose against Trump.

It’s a good bet virtually no Democrat is truly excited by Biden’s candidacy (the pathetic crowds at his campaign stops are proof of that). It’s an even better bet that Biden’s frequent mental lapses make them nervous.

But it’s a rock-solid certainty that Democrats take the votes of minority groups — particularly black and Hispanic Americans — for granted when election time comes around, even if the party’s policies accomplish nothing for the black and Hispanic communities close to what the first three years of Trump’s presidency did.

With Trump boasting vocal Hispanic supporters like Masvidal, though, Democrats shouldn’t be so sure that’s going to last. And Masvidal he told his audience on the “Fighters Against Socialism” tour, the choice facing Americans of every ethnic group and skin color is absolutely stark:

“We either re-elect President Trump and keep America great, or we let Joe Biden destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen,” he said.

Those are fighting words — in any language.

