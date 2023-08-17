Share
News

Hollywood Star Bradley Cooper Under Attack for Alleged 'Jewface' in Upcoming Movie

 By Ben Kew  August 16, 2023 at 5:59pm
Share

Bradley Cooper is in hot water.

The 48-year-old star of the upcoming movie “Maestro” is facing widespread criticism over his depiction of the famed composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

The film, which was co-written, produced and directed by Cooper, is a biographical romance that tells the story of Bernstein’s career and his 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre.

However, netizens were quick to point out Cooper’s wearing a prosthetic nose that was presumably intended to make him look more Jewish.

Trending:
Georgia Court Website Posts Document with 13 Charges Against Trump - And Then Deletes It

“Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper — a non Jew — to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated ‘Jew nose’ on him,” StopAntisemitism wrote on X.

“All while saying no to Jake Gyllenhaal, an actually Jewish man, who has dreamt of playing Bernstein for decades,” they added. “Sickening.”

Ben J. Freeman, a columnist at The Jerusalem Post, similarly accused Cooper of “erasing” Jews.

“Bradley Cooper should not be playing Leonard Bernstein,” he wrote. “He should not be wearing a prosthetic nose. This is Jew-face & is as serous & offensive as Black-face or the racialising of other minorities. Stop erasing Jews. Stop erasing Jew-hate. Jews do count.

Yet not all Jewish commentators agree. Among them was Howard Feldman, who described the controversy as “absolute rubbish.”

Related:
New Forensic Analysis of 'Rust' Shooting Puts Alec Baldwin in Danger of Facing Charges: 'The Trigger Had to Be Pulled'

The backlash even led to the term “Jewface” trending on X, for which its owner Elon Musk was criticized.

Meanwhile, the issue was downplayed by Bernstein’s family, who passionately defended Cooper in a statement slamming the “disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch — a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father.”

“It’s true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose,” the statement read, according to NBC News. “Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.”

“At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to this portrayal of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia,” it continued.

“Maestro” will premiere next at the Venice Film Festival this September, before hitting theaters on Nov. 22. It will be released on Netflix on Dec. 20.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Ben Kew




Hollywood Star Bradley Cooper Under Attack for Alleged 'Jewface' in Upcoming Movie
9 GOP Lawmakers Disqualified from Running for Re-Election After Walkout Protesting Abortion
Look Out, Fox News: Tucker Carlson May Have Landed Huge Conservative Investors for His New Media Company: Report
Family of 'Lil Tay' Announces Sudden Death of 14-Year-Old Influencer
EV Company That Biden Admin Loves Declares Bankruptcy
See more...

Conversation