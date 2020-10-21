Hollywood star Chris Pratt came under heavy criticism this past week, in part because he did not attend a virtual campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with his Marvel co-stars.

Pratt was absent from Tuesday’s “Voters Assemble!” fundraiser that was attended by “Avengers” stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Saldana, the Washington Examiner reported.

His absence from the fundraiser came three days after filmmaker Amy Berg posted a tweet showing four different actors named “Chris” and captioned: “One has to go.”

Of the four actors, the most people voted to remove Pratt, who was dubbed the “worst Hollywood Chris,” Us Weekly reported.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

“Some commenters claimed the Parks and Recreation alum supports President Donald Trump because he was not set to take part in an Avengers fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden,” according to the outlet.

After news of his absence from the fundraiser spread, people pointed to other reasons why the actor is considered divisive.

One factor is Pratt’s Christian faith and his connection to Hillsong Church, which has been accused of being anti-LGBT.

Pratt has also shared Bible verses on his Instagram page.

The Marvel star was criticized in 2019 for wearing a “Don’t Tread on Me” shirt and is said to have a “30 or 40 gun arsenal.”

While Pratt hasn’t come out in support of either major party presidential candidate, people were quick to label him a Republican and a Trump supporter.

Chris Pratt being canceled cuz he didn’t attend a Joe Biden fundraiser with the rest of the Avengers cast – and being labeled a white supremacist Trump supporter in the process – perfectly sums up the absolute mind rotting shitshow of current American politics. We live in hell — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 19, 2020

One of the only political things Pratt has done on social media was share an article written by his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, titled “The America I Love Needs to Do Better.”

Pratt’s “Avengers” co-stars were quick to come to his defense.

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,” Mark Ruffalo tweeted. “He is just not overly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. also came to Pratt’s defense on Instagram and commended him as “a real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude.”

“If you take issue with Chris,” he said, “I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness.”

