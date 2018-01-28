The Western Journal

Home Depot Founder: What the Democrats Don’t Get About the Trump Tax Cuts

By Joe Setyon
January 28, 2018 at 4:40pm

With Democrats continuing to criticize the GOP-led tax reform bill, the co-founder of Home Depot pointed out what politicians on the left just don’t understand about the tax cuts.

The legislation has led to at least 250 companies announcing employee cash bonuses and/or pay raises in the weeks since President Donald Trump signed the bill into law.

Among these companies is The Home Depot, which said last week that its hourly employees would receive a one-time bonus worth up to $1,000. The home improvement retailer specifically cited tax reform as the driving reason behind the bonus.

Despite the bonuses and pay raises, Democrats have lambasted the bill as a tax cut for the wealthy, in addition to dismissing the effects it is already having on American workers.

But according to Bernie Marcus, who opened the first two Home Depot stores in 1979, Democrats simply don’t understand the “reality” of the situation for workers who need the money.

In an interview Saturday with Fox News host Neil Cavuto, Marcus took aim at the way Democrats have characterized the tax bill, which benefits companies by lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Marcus got more passionate as the interview went along, and suggested at the end that Democrats who oppose the bill “don’t have any brains.”

“If you want to talk to somebody who is off the charts and doesn’t understand reality … it’s (Chuck) Schumer and (Nancy) Pelosi,” he said, referring to the minority leaders of the Senate and the House, respectively.

Earlier this month, both Democrat politicians referred to the bonuses and pay raises workers are receiving as “crumbs.”

Marcus, though, said they couldn’t be more wrong.

“A thousand dollars is more than meaningful,” he said. “It could be paying the mortgage, it could be paying for a car repair, it could be paying for a past due bill.”

“These are things that the Pelosi/Schumer group don’t have a clue about. It’s why they lost the election — it’s as simple as that! They are so busy with their elitists … and (Hillary) Clinton never knew about the real people out there and that’s why they lost the election,” Marcus added.

“And that’s why they’re going to lose the next election.”

The Home Depot founder continued, explaining that small business owners have told him they are hiring more workers and putting more money into their businesses because of the tax legislation.

“Remember, this is not the U.S. government. When (businesses) make an investment they do it because there’s got to be a return on invested capital,” he said. “So they’re going to do smart things, they’re going to make smart moves.

Marcus ended by calling on Democrats to actually use their brains and realize that tax reform is a good thing.

“You’ve got to use your brains! Democrats, use your stupid brains. You don’t have any brains!” he said.

Recently Posted