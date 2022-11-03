An Australian woman used a can of Raid to rid her house of a different form of pest — a group of home invaders.

Tiffany Kendon, 21, from Wishart in Brisbane faced down the intruders Tuesday night, according to the Daily Mail, citing the Courier-Mail.

Although the intruders were armed with a Taser, a dose of Raid sent their hopes up in flames and saw them run away.

Tiffany Kendon, a mother, has revealed how she set fire to a home #invader‘s face using a can of Raid after a group ambushed her with a taser.#TiffanyKendon#Brisbanehttps://t.co/yTMZB9Ojfc — Its Wikipedia (@its_wikipedia) November 2, 2022

The stage for Kendon’s ordeal was set Monday night, when a car accident took place near her house. A handgun was apparently dumped in the bushes — a major incident in Australia, where firearms are strictly controlled.

On Tuesday night, at about 9 p.m., as her one-month-old son and 2-year-old toddler were in her bedroom on the second floor of the house, three men entered Kendon’s home, she said.

They wanted the gun, which police had claimed, and they believed she had it.

“It never happened. They were told I saw the gun and I talked to police,” she said, according to the report.

‘They came in the front door and the back door, three of them, all in their 20s. They were yelling at us, ‘give us our gun back, we know you have it, where’s our f***ing gun,” she said.

The lead intruder “took one step towards my bedroom and I was just like, ‘No … I do not appreciate that, I’ve got two children in here and you need to get the f— out of my house’,” she said, according to Australia’s 9News.

By that time, the confrontation was taking place on the stairs, according to the Courier Mail.

“I thought I could push him down the stairs, but then I saw the can of spray,” she said.







It was an idea that has earned Kendon a niche in the annals of crime fighting.

“I sprayed him in the eyes and he clicked the taser at the same time and it went up in flames. I then had a 1.5m flame on me and pushed him down the stairs,” she said.

“One of them now has a really burnt face,” she said.

“I didn’t even know there were two other guys until I was told later, I just flamed them,” Kendon said, according to 9News.

The men fled and have not been arrested.

“I’m pretty [traumatized] from it all,” she said, adding that she plans to move.

