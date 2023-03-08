Homeowner Shoots Naked Woman in Leg After She Allegedly Broke Into Home Armed with a Frying Pan

How do you deal with a naked woman with a frying pan assaulting you in your home? A Virginia homeowner had the answer.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department explained the circumstances of the Feb. 26 incident in a Facebook post.

The post said that a homeowner in Austinsville heard a noise in the back of his home.

When he went to investigate he “observed an unclothed female, who was unknown to the homeowner, coming into the rear door at which time began hitting the homeowner with a cast iron fry pan in the head and hand before getting her out of the house and securing the door.”

But it did not end there.

From the back porch, the woman “began turning all the electrical breakers off to the home and started beating on the kitchen window while yelling at the homeowner to get out of her house or she was going to kill him.”

The woman then allegedly tried to enter the house again, the post said.

“The female then began beating on the same door in which she had already made entry previously, at which time the homeowner discharged his firearm, striking the female in the lower leg area,” the release said.

A homeowner in Virginia took matters into his own hands when a naked woman showed up and attacked him with a frying pan, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.https://t.co/QHkuqlQoiH — WICS ABC 20 (@wics_abc20) March 7, 2023

Did the homeowner do the right thing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Paula Michelle Locklear, 35, of Austinsville was identified as the female, according to the report. She was treated for her wounds at a hospital before being transported to jail.

She was charged with felony breaking and entering an occupied home while armed with a deadly weapon, assault and battery, and damaging property.

The post noted, “No charges will be filed on the homeowner, after consulting with the Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney Roger Brooks, the shooting was justified as self-defense.”

Defending a home against naked people is not all that common but relying upon the Second Amendment is. The Daily Signal keeps track of incidents in which guns are used to protect individuals from break-ins and other crimes.

“Most Americans who are faced with violent threats don’t find themselves surrounded by taxpayer-funded bodyguards who are exempted from their state’s burdensome gun control laws. When their lives and livelihoods are on the line, they often have only themselves and the right to keep and bear arms to depend on in their own defense,” the Daily Signal wrote in its summary of January’s defensive gun use cases.

In a Tampa, Florida, incident reported by WFLA-TV, a homeowner arrived to find two people in his kitchen. The licensed concealed-carry individual shot one of the people in his house.

“Based on the totality of the evidence at this time, it does appear to be a case of Stand Your Ground,” Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said at the time of the January incident.

“One should expect that if you are brazen enough to enter into someone’s residence and it is not yours, with intent to commit an unlawful act, there may be repercussions,” Goreck said. “We live in Florida, and more so, we live in Polk County, and most people are armed.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.