A Texas man who allegedly broke into a home last week in El Paso and shot a dog found himself wounded and crying for help after the homeowner returned fire.

Armed criminals often like to play the role of tough guy until they meet their match: A law-abiding citizen who is armed and ready to protect innocent life and property.

That is especially true in Texas, where ordinary citizens are now free to carry the same weapons as those who rely on force and intimidation to turn people into statistics.

In this case, the would-be victim was inside of his home at the time.

Last Thursday, police say 29-year-old Bruce Wayne Murphy broke into a home in the city just before 9 a.m. local time. An hour later, he was found at a nearby intersection screaming for someone to help him after he was shot.

Life comes at you fast.

Investigators say Murphy entered a home that was not his in northeast El Paso in the 7500 block of Howard Street.

After he allegedly forced his way in, he was confronted by a dog, which police say he shot at and wounded.

The man of the house, a man police identified as Sean Patrick Suniga, then shot the suspect with a handgun and Murphy reportedly fled.

It is not clear if any words were exchanged between the men. Murphy was wounded, but investigators did not disclose the extent of the injuries.

According to local news reports, he was not the tough guy he was when he broke into a home and shot an animal.

KVIA-TV reported the suspect was found around 10 a.m. begging passing motorists to help him.

Murphy was taken to a local hospital where doctors made him well enough to make a trip to the El Paso County Detention Facility, KTSM-TV reported.

He is charged with Burglary of Habitation and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigative Unit is also looking into the matter, so Murphy is likely to face additional charges.

The condition of Suniga’s pet remains unclear.

If Murphy is indeed guilty of the crimes he is accused of, then watching the first “John Wick” film could have served him prior to his alleged actions.

You never mess with a well-armed man’s dog.

