On Saturday morning, an electric vehicle began smoking and exploded inside a home’s garage, forcing an evacuation and rattling nearby residents in Boulder, Colorado.

According to KMGH-TV, the incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Emerald Road, where Boulder Fire-Rescue crews raced to the scene after receiving reports of a vehicle smoking in a garage.

Upon arrival, firefighters quickly called for backup as the electric vehicle had already exploded, filling the home with smoke.

“It sounded like an aircraft had crashed right here and exploded,” recounted neighbor Skip Miller, whose home is located adjacent to the property.

Firefighters remained on site for several hours, working to ventilate the smoke-filled residence and safely remove the vehicle’s remains from the garage.

It’s not just electric cars.

In London, England, where the city has been working to electrify their transit system, a double-decker electric bus exploded into flames on a street in January, sparking calls for an urgent investigation into the safety of London’s green transit fleet, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

But wait, there’s more.

In just the last three years, 23 New Yorkers have perished in lithium battery fires from electric bikes and scooters, including 13 in the first half of 2023 alone. On an annual basis, battery blazes now represent one of the city’s leading fire causes, tied with electrical blazes and surpassing cooking and smoking fires as the leading cause of fatal New York City fires, according to the New York Times.

In England, the London Fire Brigade has labeled e-bikes and e-scooters “the capital’s fastest-growing fire trend,” according to the British financial site This Is Money.

As if worries about making ends meet while trying to keep up with the Biden administration’s increasing green demands weren’t enough, we now have to worry about our houses burning down by the lithium batteries these green vehicles run on.

EVs may one day be a great addition to the various modes of transport Americans use, but we are not ready to go all in on them.

Lives depend on the safety of this technology, and they should not be put in jeopardy in some desperate ploy to help Joe Biden’s poll numbers.

