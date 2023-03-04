Parler Share
Homes Evacuated After 'Suspicious' Disaster at Grain Processing Plant

 By Jack Davis  March 3, 2023 at 5:38pm
Fire damaged a grain processing building in Gisborne, New Zealand, on Thursday.

Residents living near the Corson Grain Mill were evacuated from their homes but returned later in the day, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The fire was listed as “suspicious,” according to New Zealand’s 1News.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. and was “well-involved” when firefighters arrived, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand representative said.

Fire and Emergency senior station officer Jason Higgins said the plant was being “treated as a crime scene.”

“Could be suspicious, so we’ll have the fire investigator on the scene tomorrow morning,” he said.

Higgins said there was “no obvious cause” for the blaze. A police guard was placed at the fire scene after the flames were extinguished.

Are food supply chains being targeted?

1News reported that the fire destroyed the milling section of the plant, which processes grain to be used in cereal or animal feed and employs 11 people.

Witness Catherine Rogers said she “noticed a big plume of smoke” billowing from the grain silos.

“It was a huge amount of smoke. You could see flames and you could hear popping and things falling and crashing inside the building,” said Rogers, who lives across the road from the plant.

Rogers said her family was evacuated “if there was any smoke or anything, that we weren’t going to get caught up in it.”

The Gisborne region recently was pummeled by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It’s so hard with the crops that are decimated and trying to get in and out of Gisborne at the moment,” Rogers said.

“This is just the last thing that we need.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
