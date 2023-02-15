Buffalo Mass Shooter Evacuated from Courtroom After Victim's Family Member Charges at Him

A victim’s family member ran at the perpetrator of the May 14 Buffalo, New York, supermarket mass shooting during his Wednesday sentencing hearing, with police quickly removing the convicted shooter from the courtroom.

BREAKING: Someone in the courtroom lunged at #Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron during sentencing. He’s been rushed out of the courtroom. Stay with @SPECNews1BUF for the latest. pic.twitter.com/937wKcUuYF — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) February 15, 2023

Payton Gendron is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to 15 state charges for the shooting, CNN reported.

As a different family member of a victim spoke with anger to Gendron at the hearing, a man ran toward him, causing commotion in the courtroom.

Police ushered Gendron out of the room.

The man who lunged at Gendron was a family member of a victim, according to local media reports.

Buffalo Tops Shooter Payton Gendron has been rushed out of the courtroom as a family member of one of the victims lunged at him. @news10nbc — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) February 15, 2023

BREAKING. Court just erupted as Kat Massey’s sister addressed the courtroom, yelling at Gendron. “You killed my sister!..I will hurt you so bad.” A relative charged Gendron, who was immediately escorted out of court. Extremely emotional courtroom right now. Judge has cleared. — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) February 15, 2023

Gendron shot and killed 10 people and injured three others in the shooting, and 11 of his victims were black, according to CNN.

He pleaded not guilty to federal charges including 10 hate crime counts, though his attorneys claimed in December he would be willing to enter federal guilty pleas in exchange for dropping the possibility of capital punishment.

