Buffalo Mass Shooter Evacuated from Courtroom After Victim's Family Member Charges at Him

 By Trevor Schakohl  February 15, 2023 at 9:02am
A victim’s family member ran at the perpetrator of the May 14 Buffalo, New York, supermarket mass shooting during his Wednesday sentencing hearing, with police quickly removing the convicted shooter from the courtroom.

Payton Gendron is expected to be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to 15 state charges for the shooting, CNN reported.

As a different family member of a victim spoke with anger to Gendron at the hearing, a man ran toward him, causing commotion in the courtroom.

Police ushered Gendron out of the room.

The man who lunged at Gendron was a family member of a victim, according to local media reports.

Gendron shot and killed 10 people and injured three others in the shooting, and 11 of his victims were black, according to CNN.

He pleaded not guilty to federal charges including 10 hate crime counts, though his attorneys claimed in December he would be willing to enter federal guilty pleas in exchange for dropping the possibility of capital punishment.

