Honda Recalls Over 700K Vehicles Amid Fears That Big Flaw May Cause Fiery Accident

More than 700,000 Hondas from the 2023 through 2025 model years are being recalled.

The “high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel,” potentially increasing fire risk, according to the Associated Press.

Honda said that it has had 145 warranty claims about the issue and no reports of deaths or injuries.

Dealers will inspect and replace the part at no charge. Owners of vehicles covered by the recall will get their notices beginning Dec. 4. Owners can call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

“The recall population was determined based on manufacturing records and supplier part production records. The production range reflects all possible vehicles that could experience the problem,” according to a document posted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency.

“Due to improper production of the high-pressure fuel pump, cracks can form at the solenoid core component of the fuel pump. As a result, a fuel leak can occur in lower mileage vehicles when the high-pressure fuel pump is in operation,” the report on the defect said.

The NHSTA indicated two different suppliers were involved in creating the faulty part.

“During manufacturing of the high-pressure fuel pump solenoid core component at a tier 2 supplier, machined chips between the cutting tool and the workpiece caused excessive thrust load and torque input, resulting in longitudinal and transverse cracks in the component,” the NHSTA reported.

“In addition, insufficient baking temperature after plating of the solenoid core component was applied at a different tier 2 supplier, resulting in residual hydrogen to remain in the material, leading to hydrogen embrittlement cracks,” the report said.

“During vehicle operation, the high-pressure fuel pump can cause the unpenetrated and penetrated cracks to grow and allow fuel to leak,” the report said.

The NHSTA said one indication of a problem could be that driver might smell gasoline while their Honda is driving or idling.

According to the NHTSA, gasoline-powered four-door Accords in the 2023 and 2024 model years made between Dec. 9, 2022, and Sept. 9, 2024, are covered by the recall, as are hybrid four-door Accords from those years made between Nov. 11, 2022, and Sept. 12, 2024.

Four-door Honda Civics from the 2025 model year are also included in the recall, which covers gas-powered vehicles made between April 11, 2023, and Sept. 10, 2024, and hybrids made between March 21, 2023, and Sept. 10, 2024.

Honda CR-V hybrids from the 2023 through 2025 years are also being recalled. The recall covers SUVs made between Sept. 21, 2021, and Sept. 16, 2024.

The report said that Honda received its first indication of the problem in February 2023 but did not arrive at a conclusion that the fuel pump was faulty until September 2024.

The recall was the second in recent weeks for Honda, which recalled almost 1.7 million vehicles due to a steering issue that could impact a driver’s ability to control a vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

The recall covered vehicles from the 2022 to 2025 model years, including some Acura Integras, Honda Civics, Honda CR-Vs and Honda HR-Vs.

