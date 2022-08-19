Horrifying Adolescent Trans Promotional Videos Surface on Hospital Site, Push Hysterectomies on Young Girls

Boston Children’s Hospital is under fire after videos emerged from its website showing doctors advocating for “gender-affirming” surgery for minors.

In a clip shared on Twitter by Libs of TikTok, Dr. Frances Grimstad discussed performing “gender-affirming hysterectomies.”

“A gender-affirming hysterectomy is very similar to most hysterectomies that occur,” Grimstad said. “A hysterectomy itself is the removal of the uterus, the cervix, which is the opening of the uterus, and the fallopian tubes, which are attached to the sides of the uterus.

“Some gender affirming hysterectomies will also include the removal of the ovaries, but that’s technically a separate procedure called a bilateral oophorectomy.”

As Grimstad explained these invasive procedures, happy piano music played in the background. The video ended with the Boston Children’s Hospital logo flashing on the screen.

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) is now offering “gender affirming hysterectomies” for young girls pic.twitter.com/JOH5fFtGJ0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2022

In case you were not convinced the hospital believes the surgeries should be performed on children, a separate clip from Dr. Jeremi Carswell made it abundantly clear.

“A child will often know that they are transgender from the moment that they have any ability to express themselves, and parents will often tell us this,” Carswell said.

“We have parents who tell us that their kids, they knew from the minute they were born, practically,” Carswell said. “And actions like refusing to get a haircut or standing to urinate, trying to stand to urinate, refusing to stand to urinate, trying on siblings’ clothing, playing with the ‘opposite gender’ toys, things like that.”

Boston Children’s Hospital (@BostonChildrens) says that toddlers can know they are transgender. Some signs are refusing a haircut or playing with the opposite gender toys. pic.twitter.com/bEoWt1wI1l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2022

While her sentence does not make grammatical sense, she seems to be saying boys who refuse to get a haircut or girls who play with GI Joe’s are likely exhibiting signs of “transgenderism.” This is, of course, insane.

Other clips shared on Twitter by an account named Billboard Chris showed Dr. Amir Taghinia explaining the process of a phalloplasty on behalf of Boston Children’s Hospital.

“A phalloplasty is a procedure to basically create a penis, or a phallus, for an individual who was born biological female and who seeks transition to a male gender.”

Taghinia was clearly uncomfortable as he was faced with defining a person who is born with female reproductive organs, which would be laughable if he was not a man trusted to operate on children.

He went on to say doctors “use tissue from elsewhere,” such as the forearm or thigh, to create a penis for which they will then “provide sensation.”

Boston Children’s Hospital will cut off flesh from a girl’s forearm or thigh, and remake that into a non-functioning penis. The first step is to remove her uterus. pic.twitter.com/FyFNh4g31V — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022

In a separate clip, Taghinia said patients typically have to stay in the hospital for about a week while their bodies recover from the mutilation performed by the doctors.

Victims of this practice need to stay in hospital for at least a week to ensure tissue from the ‘flaps’ doesn’t die. The flaps are the slices of forearm that have been fashioned into a neophallus. Sometimes steel rods coated in silicone are inserted to make it maneuverable. pic.twitter.com/2enSKKrJDA — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022

According to The Washington Post, the videos were meant to promote the hospital’s Gender Multispecialty Service program, also called GeMS, which is “the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program established in the United States.”

If the idea of a program designed to promote transgender surgeries for children sounds disgusting, that’s because it is.

Boston Children’s Hospital said its staff had received threats of violence, which is obviously unacceptable. But even in this announcement, the hospital failed to recognize the error of its ways.

“We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narrative upon which they are based,” the hospital said in a statement, according to the Post.

“We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families and the broader Boston Children’s community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people.”

While threats against the hospital and its staff are unacceptable, outrage over these videos and the “Gender Multispecialty Service” itself are merited. Boston Children’s Hospital claims to be “protecting” people, but at the same time, it is advocating for the mutilation of children.

Furthermore, nothing in the tweets shared by Libs of TikTok and Billboard Chris was false. The accounts simply shared the videos and described exactly what was said in them.

The hospital has since deleted some of the videos shared on Twitter from its website, Faithwire reported. However, that does not mean it has stopped performing these heinous acts.

Americans need to continue sharing the truth about hospitals like this one in order to protect our children from the left’s twisted agenda.

