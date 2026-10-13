Horror at GA 6 Flags as Roller Coaster Passenger Falls, Striking Ride Several Times on Deadly Descent

A man tragically died on Monday after he was ejected from a massive Six Flags Over Georgia roller coaster known as the Goliath.

According to witnesses who spoke with Atlanta station WXIA, after being ejected from his seat mid-ride, the man struck the ride and some of the other riders multiple times while falling to the ground.

One witness said the man appeared in his family’s souvenir picture as he was falling.

“He was in our pictures,” the witness said. “He fell and hit the car three different times.”







Another witness, a woman, said the deceased man had been riding the roller coaster with his son while his wife and daughter watched from below.

A third witness said he and his wife were aboard the ride themselves when the incident occurred. They saw the deceased man being ejected from his car and then bouncing off the coaster three times on the way down.

“We saw it all,” the man said.

“We were having a great time and to just screaming ‘Oh my God, what is happening?’” his wife added.

After the incident, the remaining riders had to be escorted off the Goliath.







Opened in 2006, the Goliath reaches heights of 200 feet and speeds of 70 miles per hour. The cause of Monday’s tragedy still remains unknown.

“We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” Six Flags said in an official statement.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected.”

“The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation,” the statement continued.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time.”

Six Flags has since closed “similar attractions across its parks,” according to WXIA.

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid also spoke out about the incident.

“I cannot imagine the horror the patrons and employees witnessed today, and my heart aches for the family who lost a loved one,” she said in a statement late Monday, adding that she is looking forward to learning more about the investigation once further information is released.

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“In the meantime, please keep in your thoughts the family of the deceased, those who were injured, the employees and leadership of Six Flags, and our community,” she added.

“We are all grappling with how something so devastating could happen at a place that has given generations of families such happy memories.”

Meanwhile, shares of Six Flags Entertainment dropped precipitously in after-hours trading Monday following the incident at Six Flags.

“The stock had closed 4.5% higher during regular trading before the after-hours sell-off,” CNBC reported.

“The company’s shares have fallen 22% year to date.”

This incident comes only two weeks after Six Flags Magic Mountain in California announced that it would be permanently shuttering the popular X2 ride on account of a CNN report that documented multiple “life-altering injuries and deaths” stemming from the ride.

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