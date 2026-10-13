'Breaking Bad' Actor RJ Mitte Dies at Age 34

Hollywood star RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter “Flynn” White Jr. on “Breaking Bad,” died by suicide in Texas on Monday at the age of 34.

“It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the actor’s representatives told TMZ.

His character on “Breaking Bad” suffered from cerebral palsy. So did he.

“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” his representatives added in their statement to TMZ.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa declared Mitte dead at 1:30 pm Monday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. His exact manner of death was unclear, but an autopsy has been scheduled.

His former co-workers, particularly Bryan Cranston, were left in “deep despair” by his tragic and untimely death.

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“I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm,” Cranston reportedly wrote in a Facebook post. “Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never — ever — allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”

Indeed, Mitte told the Associated Press in 2014 that his cerebral palsy diagnosis and the ensuing struggles associated with it all made him better — not worse — at his job.

“You develop a different mentality and you develop a different look at how the world sees you and how you see the world,” he noted at the time. “You’re able to use that. And I think it’s an asset instead of something that would hinder.”

Yet despite his positive attitude, he committed suicide for reasons that remained unknown as of Tuesday morning.

“The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” the Brownsville Police Department told Variety magazine.

Complicating matters was recent video footage from an Oct. 5 interview during which he’d sounded jovial and happy:

BREAKING: Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte dead at 34, died by su*cide, according to TMZ. Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at three years old and gave his final interview just days ago. “It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his representatives told TMZ… — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2026

According to the Daily Mail, Mitte’s cerebral palsy stemmed from permanent brain damage he suffered from not breathing after being born.

In addition to growing up with cerebral palsy, he also grew up with adopted parents, never learned his real mother’s identity, and didn’t discover he was adopted until his step-brother told him when he was six, “You are adopted — they don’t love you.”

Also, Mitte’s adopted parents separated when he was only two months old. Growing up, he reportedly had a “kind of estranged” relationship with his soon-remarried adopted father.

But Mitte did maintain a close relationship with his adopted mother, identified by the Daily Mail as Dyna Mitte.

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