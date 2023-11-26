More Hostage Families from Oct. 7 Attack Released After Hamas' Lopsided Deal with Israel

Hamas released a group of 17 hostages on Saturday, the second day of a cease-fire with Israel, following the release of 24 hostages on Friday.

NBC News reported that 13 Israelis and four people from Thailand were set free on Saturday, nearly two months after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Hamas handed the hostages over to the Red Cross at a border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. They were then transported to Israel.

BREAKING: Hamas releases second group of hostages, including 13 Israelis and 7 foreigners, to the Red Cross pic.twitter.com/E8JgMxYuwR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 25, 2023



The Israeli hostages included several pairs of siblings, as well as a woman with her daughter and another with her daughter and grandchildren, according to NBC. They ranged in age from 3 to 67.

Jerusalem Dateline posted video on X Saturday showing hostages reuniting with their families.

After being held #hostage in #Gaza, here are a few beautiful moments of some of the families reuniting. Please #pray for all the hostages to be released. #Israel #Gaza #PrayforIsrael pic.twitter.com/OkKqb2EmLh — Jerusalem Dateline (@JlemDateline) November 25, 2023



Thirty-nine imprisoned Palestinians were released by Israel in the West Bank on Saturday, the BBC reported.

Will Hamas release the American hostages? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Under the terms of the cease-fire brokered by Qatar, a total of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian detainees are expected to be released over four days. Israel has said it will extend the cease-fire an additional day for every 10 hostages who are freed.

A U.S. official said Hamas may release three Americans as part of the deal, according to NBC. Nine Americans were still missing from Israel as of Nov. 12.

Former President Donald Trump noted the lack of Americans freed thus far.

“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?” he posted on Truth Social Saturday.

“There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!” the 45th president added.

Trump was able to secure the release of many Americans held overseas during his time in office.

So far, Hamas appears to be getting the better end of the deal.

However, Israel’s willingness to accept the lopsided terms also reflects the value it places on the lives of its citizens and foreign nationals.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.