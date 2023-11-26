More Hostage Families from Oct. 7 Attack Released After Hamas' Lopsided Deal with Israel
Hamas released a group of 17 hostages on Saturday, the second day of a cease-fire with Israel, following the release of 24 hostages on Friday.
NBC News reported that 13 Israelis and four people from Thailand were set free on Saturday, nearly two months after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
Hamas handed the hostages over to the Red Cross at a border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. They were then transported to Israel.
BREAKING: Hamas releases second group of hostages, including 13 Israelis and 7 foreigners, to the Red Cross pic.twitter.com/E8JgMxYuwR
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 25, 2023
The Israeli hostages included several pairs of siblings, as well as a woman with her daughter and another with her daughter and grandchildren, according to NBC. They ranged in age from 3 to 67.
Jerusalem Dateline posted video on X Saturday showing hostages reuniting with their families.
After being held #hostage in #Gaza, here are a few beautiful moments of some of the families reuniting. Please #pray for all the hostages to be released. #Israel #Gaza #PrayforIsrael pic.twitter.com/OkKqb2EmLh
— Jerusalem Dateline (@JlemDateline) November 25, 2023
Thirty-nine imprisoned Palestinians were released by Israel in the West Bank on Saturday, the BBC reported.
Under the terms of the cease-fire brokered by Qatar, a total of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian detainees are expected to be released over four days. Israel has said it will extend the cease-fire an additional day for every 10 hostages who are freed.
A U.S. official said Hamas may release three Americans as part of the deal, according to NBC. Nine Americans were still missing from Israel as of Nov. 12.
Former President Donald Trump noted the lack of Americans freed thus far.
“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?” he posted on Truth Social Saturday.
“There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!” the 45th president added.
Trump was able to secure the release of many Americans held overseas during his time in office.
So far, Hamas appears to be getting the better end of the deal.
However, Israel’s willingness to accept the lopsided terms also reflects the value it places on the lives of its citizens and foreign nationals.
