Commentary

More Hostage Families from Oct. 7 Attack Released After Hamas' Lopsided Deal with Israel

 By Randy DeSoto  November 25, 2023 at 6:33pm
Hamas released a group of 17 hostages on Saturday, the second day of a cease-fire with Israel, following the release of 24 hostages on Friday.

NBC News reported that 13 Israelis and four people from Thailand were set free on Saturday, nearly two months after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Hamas handed the hostages over to the Red Cross at a border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. They were then transported to Israel.


The Israeli hostages included several pairs of siblings, as well as a woman with her daughter and another with her daughter and grandchildren, according to NBC. They ranged in age from 3 to 67.

Jerusalem Dateline posted video on X Saturday showing hostages reuniting with their families.


Thirty-nine imprisoned Palestinians were released by Israel in the West Bank on Saturday, the BBC reported.

Will Hamas release the American hostages?

Under the terms of the cease-fire brokered by Qatar, a total of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian detainees are expected to be released over four days. Israel has said it will extend the cease-fire an additional day for every 10 hostages who are freed.

A U.S. official said Hamas may release three Americans as part of the deal, according to NBC. Nine Americans were still missing from Israel as of Nov. 12.

Former President Donald Trump noted the lack of Americans freed thus far.

“Has anybody noticed that Hamas has returned people from other Countries but, so far, has not returned one American Hostage?” he posted on Truth Social Saturday.

“There is only one reason for that, NO RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY OR OUR LEADERSHIP. This is a very sad and dark period of America!” the 45th president added.

Trump was able to secure the release of many Americans held overseas during his time in office.

So far, Hamas appears to be getting the better end of the deal.

However, Israel’s willingness to accept the lopsided terms also reflects the value it places on the lives of its citizens and foreign nationals.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




