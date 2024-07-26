Hostage Standoff Turns Deadly for Police - 4 Officers Hit

One police officer was killed as a hostage standoff in Jeanerette, Louisiana, turned deadly on Thursday.

Lafayette Police said three other officers were injured in the standoff, according to KPLC-TV.

“During the operations, the suspect fired multiple shots at law enforcement,” Lafayette police Sgt. Matthew Benoit said.

“Four Lafayette Police officers were injured. Two officers were shot, and bullet fragments struck the other two officers. All officers involved were transported to an area hospital. Three officers are currently in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the shooting, the fourth officer was killed in the line of duty,” Benoit added.

Sources confirm the Lafayette SWAT officer killed in the line of duty was Cpl. Segus Jolivette. https://t.co/qQOq6iBTwH — News15 (@YourNews15) July 26, 2024



The standoff began at about 9 a.m. Thursday when the City Marshal’s office attempted to serve a warrant at the house where the standoff took place, according to KFLY-TV.

Nyjal Hurst, 31, who was wanted on a number of charges, was at the house. When deputies arrived, two people fled the house, while Hurst barricaded himself inside along with two other people, one of whom was a juvenile.

An hours-long standoff ensued before Hurst was arrested.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard identified the slain officer as Lafayette Police Department SWAT Officer and Corporal Segus R. Jolivette.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote that Jolivette “tragically lost his life in the line of duty while assisting with a call in Jeanerette yesterday. This brave officer made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our community, demonstrating unparalleled courage and commitment.”

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, colleagues, and all who knew him during this time of profound grief. May they find solace and strength in the support of their community and in the cherished memories of CPL Jolivette,” Richard added.

“His legacy of bravery and dedication will forever be remembered. As we mourn his loss, let us honor his sacrifice by supporting one another and upholding the values of service and integrity he embodied. May we find strength in our unity and strive to carry forward his spirit of heroism,” he continued.

“Our prayers are with his family and all who are affected by this tremendous loss,” Richard wrote.

Authorities release the mugshot of Nyjal Hurst, the suspect in the Jeanerette standoff that resulted in the death of a Lafayette SWAT officer. https://t.co/5LC0eHF3La pic.twitter.com/tdAge5fJdU — News15 (@YourNews15) July 26, 2024

The Acadiania Advocate said Joliette was a hostage negotiator.

According to KFLY, Hurst was wanted by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated second-degree battery, home invasion, armed robbery, illegal use of weapons, attempted carjacking, domestic abuse battery child endangerment by strangulation, and two counts of aggravated battery were also filed against Hurst from various jurisdictions.

