Hot Mic Reveals Acosta Outburst Was Intentional, Malicious

By Randy DeSoto
June 14, 2018 at 10:50am

CNN’s Jim Acosta was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday boasting that he had intentionally disrupted the signing ceremony between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Acosta said in audio that he shouted questions during the ceremony in Singapore because he was not among the reporters chosen to witness an earlier meeting between the two leaders.

“Hey, if they’re not going to let me in the f—ing meeting, that’s what happens. That’s the way it goes, baby,” the CNN reporter said based on the clip posted by Breitbart’s Joshua Caplan.

While Trump and Kim signed the denuclearization agreement, Acosta shouted out, “Mr. President, did we agree to denuclearize?”

Trump replied, “We’re starting that process very quickly. Very, very quickly, absolutely.”

Acosta followed up, asking, “Did you talk about Otto Warmbier, sir?”

The president ignored the question.

Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that Acosta should “immediately have his press credentials suspended.”

“He is an absolute disgrace!” Parscale added.

The Trump campaign head also called for Acosta’s credentials to be pulled in April, when the CNN correspondent shouted a Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals question at the president during the White House Easter Egg Roll.

“I think the White House should pull his credentials because he yelled questions, as he continues to do at inappropriate times, while the President was coloring books with children,” Parscale tweeted. “Disrespectful, and would have never been allowed previously.”

In February, Acosta broke the solemnity Trump’s White House address to the nation following tragic Parkland, Florida high school shooting, yelling out as the chief executive began to exit the room.

“Mr. President, why does this keep happening in America? Are you going to do something about guns?” the reporter yelled.

In January, Acosta strongly implied the president was a racist during an Oval Office media availability with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev in a question about immigration.

“Just Caucasian or white countries or do you want people to come in from other parts of the world where there are people of color?” the correspondent queried.

Days before taking office in January 2017, Trump labeled Acosta as part of “fake news” CNN, following the network’s reporting on conjunction with Buzzfeed on the unverified Russia dossier.

